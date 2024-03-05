‘Cerveza Cristal!’: Resurfaced clips of hilariously bad ad placements in ‘Star Wars’ movies are cracking up the Internet

The Internet can be terrifying sometimes—but other times, it can be a magical place.

Case in point, the recent viral reemergence of these A+ ads that ran back in 2003 when Chilean TV first aired the original Star Wars films on cable.

According to several reports, these channels didn’t want to have to cut away for an ad break, but also still had to have the ads in there—so, their solution was to simply put the ads in the movies themselves:

Around 2003 in Chile, when the original trilogy of Star Wars began airing on television there, they did this funny thing to avoid cutting to commercial breaks. They stitched the commercials into the films themselves. Here is one of them, with the English dub added in. pic.twitter.com/wC7N2vPNvv — Windy 🛸 (@heyitswindy) March 2, 2024

Star Wars original trilogy was aired on Chilean TV for the first time in 2003.



To avoid cutting to commercial breaks, they stitched the commercials into the films themselves.pic.twitter.com/68v8yqvwNc — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 3, 2024

Specifically, ads for Cerveza Cristal beer.

This resulted in Luke receiving his father’s beer supply instead of a lightsaber:

Obi-Wan finding out that the Empire had been storing beer in unlikely places:

this is the funniest fucking thing ever oh my god https://t.co/XXDzkmxuON pic.twitter.com/spMRtArFvb — Ren (@StanNajimi) March 3, 2024

Oh, and Palpatine using the force to summon—you guessed it—a beer:

I'd never heard of it, and it's fantastic.



Above all, it explains how Palpatine somehow survived: with Cerveza Cristal. https://t.co/JtNd4jOE3e pic.twitter.com/kuX3Cn0Ls8 — The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) March 3, 2024

All of these are both ridiculous and hilarious: a favorite combination of mine.

And these ads aren’t the only thing coming to light after they’ve begun to gain popularity on X, as legal documents acquired by Gizmodo Australia, then reported on by IGN, have detailed that LucasFilm Ltd. was allegedly none too happy with these artful(?), alcohol-heavy additions to the material. Gizmodo Australia also noted that the channel allegedly added these same types of ads to airings of American Beauty and Gladiator, which—whew buddy—I would pay a good chunk of change to see those, as well!

Anyway, you better believe Star Wars fans quickly rose to the occasion (they do tend to have the high ground, after all) in order to produce all sorts of A+ jokes and memes around this discovery.

Here are just a few of the best:

turns out Zelda 1 was a lot different in Chile pic.twitter.com/1XpssEksDG — Chris Kohler — THE MAKING OF KARATEKA out now! (@kobunheat) March 5, 2024

Are you not into 🎶 CERVEZA CRISTAL 🎶?? pic.twitter.com/v810nxINhh — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) March 5, 2024

Caught Iron Man on TV in Chile last night

🎶CERVEZA CRISTAL🎶 pic.twitter.com/Q3Y9oPsR6K — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) March 5, 2024

got a copy of Bioshock from Chile pic.twitter.com/gRVLLzmEo6 — IGN (@IGN) March 5, 2024

The Cerveza Cristal shit got me dying 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TtixjROhK9 — Emma Lou (@EmmaWolfe227) March 5, 2024

First Time Dune was broadcast on Chilean TV https://t.co/zMIoQrZyoR pic.twitter.com/XZuMdn9C3h — YomguiTV 🥚 (@YomguiTV) March 5, 2024

How I imagine the person in Chile who came up with those Star Wars Cerveza Cristal ad insert ideas must feel watching them go viral 40 years later. pic.twitter.com/yNnkqvv7VT — Brendan Graeber (@Ragga_Fragga) March 5, 2024

So…that’s a real thing that happened!

If you take only one thing away from this, it’s: CERVEZA CRISTAL!!!