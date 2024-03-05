‘Cerveza Cristal!’: Resurfaced clips of hilariously bad ad placements in ‘Star Wars’ movies are cracking up the Internet

The Internet can be terrifying sometimes—but other times, it can be a magical place.
Case in point, the recent viral reemergence of these A+ ads that ran back in 2003 when Chilean TV first aired the original Star Wars films on cable.
According to several reports, these channels didn’t want to have to cut away for an ad break, but also still had to have the ads in there—so, their solution was to simply put the ads in the movies themselves:
Specifically, ads for Cerveza Cristal beer.
This resulted in Luke receiving his father’s beer supply instead of a lightsaber:
Obi-Wan finding out that the Empire had been storing beer in unlikely places:
Oh, and Palpatine using the force to summon—you guessed it—a beer:
All of these are both ridiculous and hilarious: a favorite combination of mine.
And these ads aren’t the only thing coming to light after they’ve begun to gain popularity on X, as legal documents acquired by Gizmodo Australia, then reported on by IGN, have detailed that LucasFilm Ltd. was allegedly none too happy with these artful(?), alcohol-heavy additions to the material. Gizmodo Australia also noted that the channel allegedly added these same types of ads to airings of American Beauty and Gladiator, which—whew buddy—I would pay a good chunk of change to see those, as well!
Anyway, you better believe Star Wars fans quickly rose to the occasion (they do tend to have the high ground, after all) in order to produce all sorts of A+ jokes and memes around this discovery.
Here are just a few of the best:
So…that’s a real thing that happened!
If you take only one thing away from this, it’s: CERVEZA CRISTAL!!!