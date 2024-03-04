‘That sounds like your problem’: Customer answers phone at Walmart since no workers are around to

In a move reminiscent of another, more fatal one that resulted in his elimination from a game show with a 4.56 million dollar prize, TikToker Husnain Asif (@husnain_asif) took it upon himself to answer a ringing Walmart store phone and assist customers calling about online order issues and inventory questions.

In a viral video posted to TikTok on Jan. 30, Asif showed himself answering a call asking for Walmart’s corporate number, to which he succinctly replied, “I don’t get paid enough to deal with this,” before hanging up.

Another caller was similarly baffled by his demand to know her pronouns and political leanings.

The video, which has been viewed 1.7 million times as of Monday, left viewers pondering who actually calls Walmart hoping to speak to a manager.

“I call whenever I’m finding an item that I ain’t sure if they have and ask if they have a stock of something to save me a trip,” user @klightue admitted.

“When I used to work at Walmart I used to transfer customers over to random departments,” a former employee shared. “Nobody ever knew.”

“I get annoyed when people ask for THE manager,” another Walmart worker confessed. “Like what department is this regarding, so I can transfer you. The GM most likely ain’t here.”

Others wondered if the second caller knew to visit Walmart’s website to check what items were in stock rather than calling the store, stating that employees rarely handled calls with good customer service and would be unlikely to help anyway.

“U guys are nicer than the employees,” one viewer observed.

Viewers joked about the connection between Asif’s TikTok and his stint as Player 198 on “Squid Game: The Challenge,” which debuted in Nov. 2022. He was formerly a contestant on the British reality competition series, where he was the only player eliminated during the Phone Test between the Dalgona and Warship games.

After answering a phone placed inside the players’ dormitory and winning food from McDonald’s, Asif was tasked with convincing a fellow contestant to pick up the phone with him in order to avoid elimination.

“Bro can’t leave a single phone alone,” user @.6mi1 pointed out.

“You’d think he had learned from last time,” another agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Asif via email.