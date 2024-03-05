‘Gotta save money somehow’: Viewers divided after couple shares how they save money while eating out at restaurant

A couple shared a hack to save money when out at restaurants, but TikTok viewers were left divided over whether it was an ethical hack.

The tip comes from TikToker Hadassah Moore (@hadassahmoore99), who filmed herself at a restaurant called The Diner in Sevierville, Tennessee.

In the short clip, Moore films her partner sitting across the table from her as he drinks from a white mug. He puts down the mug in the middle of the table, and then the camera cuts to her drinking from the same mug.

The TikToker elaborated on the hack in the text overlay of the video, which read, “Our money saving tactic is sharing one refillable drink when we go out to eat.”

“Gotta save money somehow,” Hadassah says in the caption.

The TikToker received 376,000 views on her post, and over 200 comments, as of Monday. However, not everyone was convinced that her money-saving tip was a good one.

“If you can’t afford another $2-$3 drink then I’m worried if you even tip good,” one user wrote.

“Worst tables to get ever,” agreed a second. “Had someone ask me for a soda [with] no ice and a extra glass on the side once.”

When the creator inquired as to why this was bad, the commenter wrote back, “Because you know they’re being cheap over 3$ so u already know they’re not gonna tip you.”

“I’m sure you love making the server run back and forth for refills,” said someone else, pointing out how this tactic could result in extra work for the waitstaff.

But not everyone hated the idea of sharing a refillable drink. In fact, a number of commenters seemed to be doing it already.

“We do this EVERY time,” wrote one person.

“Honestly the smartest thing. That [and] getting a small drink when they offer refills instead of a large cup,” said another, adding to the money-saving tactics.

Another commenter even took it to the next level.

“Pro tip: order waters and bring flavor packets or mix when you go out to eat lol,” they shared.

“That’s a pro tip right there,” agreed the creator.

