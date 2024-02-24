We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: A woman on TikTok who got roasted after sharing her inability to teach her homeschooled child , Marjorie Taylor Greene’s statement that Christian women are a little too promiscuous these days, the continuing controversy about the death of Nex Benedict , and how video creators are contending with the loss of music on TikTok .

After that, check out Kyle’s ‘Meme History’ column and video.

See you next week,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

“As a kindergarten teacher this hurt,” one commenter wrote .

‘Didn’t you cheat on your husband?’ one X user responded .

Police are being accused of a cover-up , as those on the right blame Benedict for starting the fight.

🎵 POP CULTURE

As Taylor Swift and Drake ditch TikTok, fans get revenge with this clever trick

Since Universal Music Group (UMG) took its music off TikTok, users have started getting creative .

🤓 Meme History

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Shrek is Love, Shrek is Life

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🩸 Right-wingers are convinced the Red Cross’ blood supply has been tainted by the COVID vaccine .

🧴 A Walmart shopper discovered 2-for-1 Herbal Essences shampoo is not actually a good deal.

🚙 A woman bought a used car and then realized it was stolen, leading her to uncover CarMax fraud .

💰 A woman on TikTok revealed that she doesn’t have a 9-5 job and instead resells perfume on eBay for a hefty profit.

💒 The internet’s cracking up about the fact that RFK JR once congratulated a gay comedian on being “ungayed” when the comedian joked that he had married a woman.

🚗 A Mercedes salesperson had a life-changing experience with a 19-year-old and his mom.

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

👋 Before you go

Servers love taking to social media to regularly call out the annoying habits of their most difficult customers. These harrowing tales vary but the message is consistent: Please don’t be this person.

Olive Garden server Liz Bezler (@lizbezler) made a skit about her biggest pet peeve , which is customers who hurriedly come in to order lunch at midday during a 30-minute break from the office.

“Yeah, we’re on our lunch break, so we have 30 minutes to eat. So, cut straight to the chase,” the customer says. The customer then asks Bezler to bring another round and keep giving them unlimited refills in rapid succession – in the rudest way possible.