‘Make it make sense Walmart’: Shopper discovers 2-for-1 Herbal Essences shampoo pack may be a trick

A Walmart shopper is calling out the retailer for what appears to be deceptively priced 2-for-1 twin packs of Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner.

Myrcene_Queen405 (@myrcene_queen405) claims to have found yet another instance of price discrepancies at Walmart, and the customer aired her grievances on a video she posted to her TikTok account.

“Walmart, make it make sense,” she says.

As she points to a boxed set of Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner, she says, “I scanned it, this is literally $20.” She also notes that the bottles are 13.5 ounces each.

She then points the camera to the individual bottles of shampoo and conditioner.

“$6.97, $6.97” she says, indicating the price of each bottle. She notes that like the bottles in the twin pack, the individual ones are also 13.5 ounces each.

The Walmart customer then adds up the price of the two individual bottles.

She says the total for two individual bottles is “$14,” compared to the “$20” Walmart is charging for the twin packs. The customer’s ire appears to be because twin packs are customarily offered at a discount price that is less than the price of two individual items combined.

“Make it make sense Walmart,” she says again at the end of the video.

The TikToker received more than 432,000 views on her video and over 500 comments.

“I buy the exact same thing at my Walmart and it’s 12.97,” reported one user.

“I always look at price per ounce or unit bc I noticed Oreos party pack s are more expensive per ounce than the regular size,” shared a second user, which the TikTok creator co-signed, saying, “Yes girl this. Price per unit matters.”

“Well… ones in a box … that’s the extra $6 lol,” joked a third.

“No seriously that has to be it. It made me turn my head back around when I saw that 18.97 lol,” the Walmart customer wrote back.

It seems that bath products aren’t the only items with strange price discrepancies like this.

One user said about the sanitary products she purchases, “[A] 20 pack of equate pads are like 4 something and the 34 [pack is] 8 something so instead I get two of 20 packs for same price as the 34 pack and get ‘6 free’ by getting two 20 packs.”

One person offered an explanation, saying, “Retail relies on impulsive shopping. most think they get the better deal if they buy the combo pack instead of the individual pieces, like it used [to be].”

“Impulsive shopping. I never thought of it that way,” wrote back the TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Myrcene_Queen405 via TikTok direct message and to Walmart via online press form for further comment.