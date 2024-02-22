Old RFK Jr. tweet congratulating ex-gay man on marriage resurfaces

RFK Jr.’s ‘she ungayed you’ congrats to comedian’s prank marriage resurfaces—thanks to Joe Rogan

Posted on Feb 22, 2024   Updated on Feb 22, 2024, 1:05 pm CST

Thanks to a resurfaced screenshot, X is having a field day with the fact that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once congratulated a gay comedian on being “ungayed” when the comedian joked that he had married a woman.

Last year, comedian Tim Dillon, who is gay, posted a photo of himself and writer Anna Khachiyan on Instagram and X and said the pair had just gotten married. Dillon is a conservative-leaning comedian, and he and Khachiyan, part of the “Red Scare” podcast, are not married.

“Homosexuality was a phase,” Dillon said.

Kennedy responded to Dillon on X and said that Khachiyan was “a beautiful angel.”

“Easy to see how she ungayed you,” Kennedy tweeted. It’s unclear if Kennedy understood the joke.

Though Kennedy has since deleted the tweet, screenshots of it went viral on X after comedian and commentator Joe Rogan posted it on his Instagram. Rogan, whose podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” averages around 11 million listeners per episode, has been accused of spreading misinformation and made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine. Kennedy is also a staunch believer in anti-vax conspiracies and appeared on Rogan’s podcast claiming that vaccines cause autism.

“What a terrifying and amazing time to be alive,” Rogan captioned the photo.

Some on X were confused by Kennedy’s response, while others thought it was hilarious.

“Is it possible to be ungayed?” one X user tweeted.

“‘Ungayed,'” another person tweeted alongside multiple laughing emojis. “SIR. @RobertKennedyJr.”

Kennedy has also appeared on Dillon’s podcast with his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Cheryl Hines, during which he admitted that his family will probably vote for President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 election instead of him.

“If they all had to vote,” Kennedy said, “I think Biden would beat me.”

*First Published: Feb 22, 2024, 1:02 pm CST

