‘I just made a quick $300 by going shopping’: Woman says she doesn’t have to work a 9-5, resells perfumes instead

A woman who resells perfume on eBay—or “flips” perfume, as she sees it—boasted about making $200 for just two minutes of work.

Indiana-based creator Aylin (@aylinflips), who also flips vintage finds on Poshmark and Depop, boasted about her ability to sell perfume for a profit online. In a video posted Friday, and getting a little more than 8,300 views as of Wednesday morning, she shows off several brands of perfume she picked up for lower prices than she planned to sell them online.

“Hey y’all, so I literally just made a quick $300 by going shopping,” she begins. “So I grabbed these two perfumes.” She shows the perfumes along with listings she created online. One is a $35 Victoria’s Secret perfume she retailed for $156.99, and another is a $30 selection she marked up to $130.

She also added in a $13.95 item from another brand, BeautyCounter, that she liked and was selling for $50.

She promised in the caption accompanying the video that she “got sassy at the end.” She did so by crafting a message for people skeptical of her practice.

“But I also want to talk about like all these videos that I like write, and a title like, ‘Oh, I made $300 in like two minutes,” she shared. “People like, ‘No you didn’t; you make it when they sell.'”

“You think my stuff doesn’t sell?” she asked. “Check eBay before you type and waste your time in my comments.”

She then adds, “OK, if my stuff didn’t sell—first of all, honey, I wouldn’t be on the up. I’ll be working a nine-to-five like you. OK, so use your brain!”

One commenter admired the sass she brought into the video, saying, “I love the clapback lol.”

Others wondered how she’d been able to build such a business.

One asked, “Where do you typically [find] good beauty products at a lower cost?”

Aylin responded, “Consignment shops & womens resale stores!”

Another exclaimed, “Nice finds!” before lamenting, “I never ever find any perfume or cologne worth reselling.”

And someone else marveled, “How do people pay so much over the price?”

That question, as of Wednesday morning, was left unanswered by Aylin—but the Daily Dot has reached out to her via Instagram direct message to seek the answer.