Marjorie Taylor Greene—accused of affair with tantric love guru—says Christian conservative women aren’t chaste enough for her taste

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday called for conservative Christian women to dress more modestly to “not tempt your Christian brothers and cause them to stumble.”

“There are many conservative Christian women, who are influencers or leaders, that are selling themselves short and not being good role models by conforming to the world’s sexualization of women,” she wrote on X. “If you are conservative and a Christian you know you don’t have to express yourself in sexual ways and you know you are attractive by dressing nice and feminine, and you can be beautiful and modest at the same time.”

Greene continued: “Men will respect you more and think of you much more highly than just a sexual object for gratification. It’s also good to not tempt your Christian brothers and cause them to stumble.”

“As conservative Christian women let us always be an example to girls and young women by displaying actions that our faith believes and not conform to the patterns of this fallen world,” she concluded. “Be the light, don’t fall into the darkness.”

If you are… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 22, 2024

Greene’s take was quickly mocked by critics of hers, some of whom pointed to reports of the two-term representative’s alleged infidelity.

The Daily Mail reported in 2021 that Greene cheated on her husband with a polyamorous sex guru and later with her Crossfit gym manager. Greene and her ex-husband finalized their divorce in late 2022.

“A serial adulterer has some thoughts about being good role models,” reads the top reply under Greene’s post. “These jokes just write themselves.”

“Ahahahahhahahahahahh! YOU TALKING ABOUT BEING A ROLE MODEL?!?!?!” replied another X user along with a screenshot of the Daily Mail article.

“stop talking,” a different user said while referencing the same article.

“The concept of you being a moral compass is absurd,” quipped someone else.

“I’m not Christian so I fully admit that my knowledge is lacking. Can someone please let me know which verse in the Bible says this is OK?” responded another user to the allegations of cheating.

“Didn’t you cheat on your husband?” replied someone else.

But Greene’s assessment did find at least a handful of supporters.

“I couldn’t agree more, Marjorie. I think conservative Christian women, should lead by example, showing that beauty and modesty can coexist,” one user replied. “It’s not about conforming to the world’s standards but about respecting yourselves and not leading our brothers or sisters into temptation.”