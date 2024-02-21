‘Never compare yourself to anyone else’: Mercedes dealership worker sells new car to 19-year-old. Then his mom pulls her aside

After selling a new Mercedes to a 19-year-old boy, the car salesperson says the boy’s mom pulled her aside. What she told her left the salesperson shocked.

Stacey Allen (@staceyabneyallen) has reached over 989,000 views and 99,000 likes on her video by Wednesday morning. She captioned her video, “Never compare yourself to anyone else!”

To start, Allen says, “Some of the greatest lessons of my life, I learned them at work.”

Specifically, Allen says a recent moment she had with the mom of a 19-year-old boy changed her life.

First, the mom came into the dealership with her son and told Allen they wanted to buy him a new Mercedes. Allen says the mom explained that her son is a sophomore at Sam Houston State University and wanted to make sure he has “a good, safe car.”

At this point in Allen’s life, she says her husband had been diagnosed with cancer and her son was struggling with addiction.

“I’m the only one in the house that’s bringing in an income, so I was stressing,” she adds.

Allen says that at first look, it seemed like the mom and son “had it all together.”

“Her 19-year-old son is getting a new Mercedes,” she explains. “Meanwhile I’m waking up every morning not knowing if my sons dead or alive or in jail.”

As Allen proceeds with the family, she says the mom told her “Stacey, we will be back this evening with my husband, it’s gonna be, you know, in his name and my son’s name.”

Around 5 pm, Allen says she was walking around outside the dealership when she saw a “badass smoke gray jaguar pull into the front.”

“My spirit told me that this was her husband,” she adds, “I don’t know why, but it’ll all make sense in a minute.”

Next, Allen approached the man and asked him if he was there to see someone specific. “He was like, ‘Yes, I am, I’m here to see Stacey Allen,’” she recalls.

“I’m her, and you must be him,” Allen responded.

The two made their way into the dealership and she walked the husband back to her business office to wrap up the sale. When the wife and son arrived, Allen says she took the two to the office to meet with the husband.

“Remember, during this time, honestly, I’m crying on the inside,” Allen notes. “I’m super hurt about everything that’s going on in my life, ya know? What did you do wrong? You made all the wrong choices. You know, her 19-year-old is thriving at a university, and your 19-year-old is God knows where.”

Before leaving, Allen says the husband took the son to go to a “daddy-son basketball game over at Bel Air high school,” leaving the wife behind.

As the two walked down the exit hallway, Allen thought, “She got the man, she got the kids in line, she don’t work, and her husband fine, and they got money, and they got a $700,000 home.”

However, the wife revealed something shocking before she left.

“It looks like we have it all together, doesn’t it?” the wife allegedly told Allen.

“I was like, ‘Yes ma’am, you got a beautiful family,’” Allen recalls.

“Stacey, my husband’s been cheating on me for the last 6 years,” the wife allegedly revealed, “with prostitutes that he meets online.”

Allen says the woman then began to “dump” her story on her.

“I don’t wanna throw my marriage away,” the woman allegedly continues, “but Stacey, I am broken, and I don’t know what to do. I didn’t mean to just dump all that on you.”

The car saleswoman responded, “Don’t worry. For whatever reason, God used you, and believe me, you’ve helped me more than you dumping on me has helped you.”

From that moment on, Allen says, “I stopped comparing my life when sh*t ain’t going right to what looks to be a better life that someone else is leading.”

“It was so surreal,” she adds, “I was convicted, and I haven’t done it again.”

