Servers love taking to social media to regularly call out the annoying habits of their most difficult customers. These harrowing tales vary but the message is consistent: Please don’t be this person.

Irks include customers demanding to sit at the booth and customers interrupting. An Olive Garden server recently added a pet peeve to the list: Customers who hurriedly come in to order lunch at midday during a 30-minute break from the office.

TikTok user Liz Bezler (@lizbezler) posts comedy, skits, and random content. Sometimes about her work in the service industry. This time, the content creator portrays herself as an Olive Garden server and a customer working the lunch shift in a clip with more than 460,000 views.

“This is what it’s like working at Olive Garden,” she begins. When Bezler greets the customer, the customer gets straight to the point, rudely.

“Yeah, we’re on our lunch break, so we have 30 minutes to eat. So, cut straight to the chase,” the customer says.

Initially, Bezler is caught off-guard and offers them water. But the customer refuses, her rudeness unwavering. “No, we’re ready to order,” the customer says. “We would like the unlimited breadsticks, soup, and salads.” Before the content creator can reply, the customer’s demands continue. “Like, we need it now. Like the bread should already be here.”

After a couple of seconds, Bezler “returns” with the customer’s order. However, rude demands are endless. “Great. Um, can you bring another round? Just because we’re gonna be ready to eat another round and we just don’t have time to wait for you,” the customer says.

In addition, the customer rudely requests another round, unlimited refills, and the bill. “And I hope we can find you walking around, like, really easily because we’re gonna want, like, a bunch of refills because it’s unlimited. So, we’re gonna want a lot of refills in our 30-minute time block. Thank you,” the customer states.

Bezler captions the video, “The unlimited everything is a no for me.”

“And also, here is your $2 tip!” one viewer quipped.

“Split bills every time … and a coke AND a water to drink,” a second joked.

“Then they try to rush the order when the cooks have OTHER ORDERS BEFORE THEM BECAUSE ITS LUNCHTIMEEEEEE,” a third added.

In addition, the clip resonated with alleged former Olive Garden workers.

“I worked there for 7 years. This is giving me ptsd,” one user wrote.

“Worked at OG for about 4 months. this is spot on lol hated working there,” another commented.

So the next time you plan to squeeze-in a lunchtime sprint to the strip mall, please consider the consequences and plan ahead.