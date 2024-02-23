We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Today’s top stories are about: the ironic conspiracy theory that a famous Holocaust denier isn’t really dead , an Easy Bake oven that led to a family ER trip , TikTok’s theories about yesterday’s cell phone outage , and the internet’s reactions to the new Beatles biopics .

Reports of Irving’s death were questioned after he spent a lifetime questioning Holocaust deaths.

“Easy Bake lawsuit,” joked one commenter.

Online sleuths had some thoughts.

The Beatles are finally getting the biopic treatment—four films directed by Sam Mendes—and fans are already sharing their dream casts.

WHICH BUSINESSMAN BECAME A MEME AFTER ATTENDING A UFC MATCH?

Main Character of the Week: Repo car man

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent "main character" online (good or bad).

🎬 We spoke to Geraldine Viswanathan and Beanie Feldstein about their new film, ‘Drive Away Dolls.’

☕ A Starbucks customer condemned a controversial new drink with olive oil in it. It’s called the ‘Oleato.’

⚖️ Go inside the courthouse as Julian Assange makes his final stand against U.S. extradition.

🚗 Following the Amazon-UPS-FedEx feud, there’s a new dance battle in town: Toyota VS. Honda.

🍔 A TikToker says Arby’s worker who made under $8 an hour was forced to buy an expensive work sweatshirt for their shift.

👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏼 White Lotus’ co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall confirm their relationship on Instagram as Woddall’s star rises.

🚨 A woman on TikTok shared a harrowing tale of all the red flags she learned about her husband.

🖼️ From the Daily Dot archive: These students are ditching college to run an NFT business.

What would you do if three home cleaners (that you didn’t hire) showed up at your door at 6 a.m. for a prepaid cleaning? Would you let them in to clean or politely tell them they have the wrong apartment?

In a viral video, TikToker Nizzie (@nizzie333) lets three cleaners into her apartment even though they have the wrong address. “I play along and let them deep clean my studio apartment,” Nizzie says.

She adds in the caption that she tried to help them figure out the right address, but her address and apartment number were the ones written down, and there was no name on the order. “I was not going to knock on my neighbors doors at 6am on a sunday to find who hired cleaning ladies so i just let them in & tipped generously,” Nizzie explains.