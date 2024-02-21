A woman’s TikTok video series chronicling her ex-husband’s “red flags,” entitled “Who TF Did I Marry?”, has caught the internet’s attention.

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. However, sometimes it can become easy to overlook warning signs to appreciate what we attempt to behold.

This is something that a TikToker, who goes by ReesaTeesa (@reesamteesa), said happened to her after she matched with a man on both Hinge and Facebook Dating. She explains that was the source of the first red flag. The profiles contained different pictures and different names, which she did not realize until later.

In her first viral clip, she highlights some of these flags and details their first phone conversation. He told her he moved from California to Georgia business: he claimed worked for a “major condiment” manufacturer. The ex-husband also claimed he was originally from Philadelphia and both of his parents were dead. He told her his father was a police officer and his mother was a schoolteacher. Overall, they talked about their respective families, friends, and jobs during this call.

He explained that since he was new to the area and was flown out by his company, he was currently living in company housing and was actively looking to purchase a house, rattling off some neighborhoods that he was interested in. He explained that because his workplace was so “demanding,” he didn’t have time to get to know people.

On the way to their first date, Reesa’s tire blew out as she was approaching an exit. She called him to apologize and let him know that she was at a gas station. He volunteered to come and assist her. He ended up arriving at the gas station and she said she was “relieved” to see that he looked like his pictures, “oh my God he’s actually…attractive,” she said, adding that he was “6’4, 6’5.” She adds that he told her he had an ex-wife who “cheated on him” in California. He claimed that he still had a close relationship with his “stepkids.”

Reesa explains that she was assured by the “vibe,” impressed as he paid for her tire replacement.

They finally made their way to the Cheesecake Factory, holding hands as they arrived. She “had butterflies” the entire time. As they waited for a table, they chatted the entire time. He told her that he was looking to get married — his parents had been together for some 40+ years and that he wanted a similar dynamic in his life. She agreed that this was what she was looking for. Then, the video finishes, and is followed by a plethora of follow-up videos that revealed this entire persona he presented was an elaborate facade.

How many follow-up clips? A lot. There are no fewer than 51 separate parts associated with her TikTok, chronicling her ex-husband’s “pathological” pattern of lying. Reesa chronicled in a pinned, standalone clip that garnered over 7.1 million views.

While her first video delineated an encounter that portrayed him as a caring, generous, thoughtful, and caring individual who invoked feelings of love, adoration, and love, over her myriad of clips, she depicted how she fell out of love as his lies were slowly revealed.

In her summary video, she lists just some of the details he lied about:

Every morning, he’d claim to be on the phone with his brother while she was getting ready for work. Her ex-husband would relay the conversation to Reesa as he was on the phone. It turns out “every single phone call was made up,” and that “he was never on the phone.”

He lied about paying his car off on a phone call.

He lied about calling a realtor when they were shopping for a home together.

A phone call to a bank he made to release funds to buy a home — made up.

He lied about having friends — he supposedly had none.

He wasn’t a VP at the company he worked for, but rather a temp forklift operator who would “pretend to reprimand” employees while he was on the phone with Reesa.

He put in an offer for a $700,000 home in his name, which they lost to another couple. He was approved for a mortgage from Chase Bank for $750,000, which he supposedly would not have been approved for without lying.

He pretended to be his own executive assistant after Reesa lost a pregnancy. While she was waiting to get discharged from the hospital, a doctor called him to let him know she could be picked up. On the phone, he allegedly acted like his own assistant, who had to answer the phone because he was “in a board meeting.” This resulted in her getting picked up an hour and a half later than she should have been.

At the end of the clip, she says that she should not have overlooked these red flags. She explains that she was “desperate” because she wanted to get married and have her happily ever after.

During the days that it took Reesa to unveil her 50-part series, her storytelling managed to captivate the internet. Across social media platforms, millions tuned in to follow the nearly 8-hour plot of her ex-husband’s alleged lies.

One TikTok from user @champbaille, which amassed over 793,000 views, featured the user discussing some of the moments throughout the series that were most interesting to her.

“19K ppl watched her live collectively,” commented one user. “We were on our Zoom today.”

On X, over 11 million users viewed a post where one user explains that she was so invested in the 8-hour “Who tf did I marry” series that she was about to rewatch it.

finished all 50 parts of who tf did i marry on tik tok (it took me eight hours)…. but im about to rewatch I CANT pic.twitter.com/iTIiNktQ7w — morgan julianna 💋 (@morgndoesntcare) February 19, 2024

The Daily Dot has reached out to Reesa via TikTok comment for further information.