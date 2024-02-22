‘One thing I’ll never be buying’: Parent says her daughter’s Easy Bake Oven sent her entire family to the ER

In a viral video that has captured the attention of millions, a New England family’s ordinary day took a harrowing turn due to an unexpected source: An Easy Bake Oven. In a now-viral TikTok clip viewed by 9.8 million users, Stephanie Murphy recounts the alarming sequence of events that she says led her, along with her husband and 8-year-old daughter, Nora, to the emergency room.

As first reported by the New York Post and People, he family’s ordeal began innocuously enough, with Murphy’s husband and daughter deciding to use their Easy Bake Oven for the first time. Murphy vividly describes the initial excitement, “And as soon as they plugged it in, Nora’s like, ‘The smells weird.'” Despite the odd smell, they proceeded with their baking plans due to the oven being a new appliance. This decision would soon allegedly escalate into a medical emergency, highlighting the unforeseen dangers lurking in everyday items.

Approximately 45 minutes after the oven was plugged in, Nora allegedly began experiencing chest pain and difficulty breathing—a situation Murphy says she took seriously, leading to an immediate rush to the ER. Both Murphy’s husband and daughter exhibited symptoms severe enough to require oxygen support, while Murphy herself experienced shortness of breath. “They hooked us all up to IVs. They had chest X-rays done on all of us, EKGs, labs, blood work, tests that you have to use your spit,” Murphy explains, underscoring the extensive efforts by medical personnel to diagnose their condition.

In the viral video’s comments, another woman had a similar experience: “Omg I was right then my daughter and I got so sick when we used her easy bake oven headache, nausea, vertigo. We never used it after that, it’s still in my garage.”

Numerous comments have suggested Murphy retain legal representation, with one woman saying, “Please keep the easy bake oven and hire a lawyer….. fast! Your lawyer will likely pay someone to test the oven in a laboratory setting.”

“Easy Bake lawsuit,” joked one commenter.

The incident raises new questions about product safety and consumer awareness. The Easy Bake Oven, a beloved toy with a history spanning over four decades, has undergone various transformations since its introduction in 1963. Designed by Kenner and now manufactured by Hasbro, the oven has evolved from using incandescent light bulbs as a heat source to incorporating a true heating element. Despite its long-standing popularity, the product has not been without controversies, including recalls due to safety concerns. A notable incident in 2007 led to two recalls of at least 985,000 ovens after reports of children sustaining burns, some requiring significant medical intervention, according to NBC News.

However, this particular case with the Murphy family introduces a new type of alleged hazard—exposure to potentially toxic fumes. The Easy Bake Oven instruction manual for its Ultimate model does caution users about a “new” smell during initial use, attributed to “protective oil evaporating from the metal parts in the oven.” It reassures that this oil is “food-grade, nontoxic, and evaporates quickly.” The Murphy family’s experience suggests a possible deviation from this expectation.

@steph_murphy My husband, 8 year old daughter and myself all got admitted to the ER on saturday because of an Easy Bake Oven. Difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, chills, and nauseau. Nothing on Google showed anything similar, so was this a one off or have there been others? It was scary that we all got affected so quickly. ♬ original sound – Stephanie 💙

The story of the Murphy family serves as a potent reminder of the complexities surrounding household products and their potential risks. It underscores the need for manufacturers to evaluate and ensure their products’ safety continuously and for consumers to remain alert to any signs of danger, however unexpected the source may be.

As the Murphys recover from this ordeal, their story amplifies the conversation on product safety, the efficacy of existing safety standards, and the responsibilities of manufacturers to protect their consumers. It also serves as a stark warning to always heed unusual signs, especially when they involve children’s products, and not to underestimate the significance of swift medical intervention. In this instance, the ER visit likely prevented a far worse outcome, showcasing the critical role of emergency medical services in responding to unforeseen household hazards.

The Daily Dot contacted Murphy via TikTok comments, and Hasbro via email.