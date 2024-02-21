‘Is Nissan seeing this?’: Toyota worker calls out Honda amid escalating feud

There’s another twist in the tale of the biggest dance battle on TikTok, as a Toyota salesperson called out Honda in a now-viral TikTok.

This viral dance feud, set to the tune of Chris Brown’s “Wall to Wall,” all started on Feb. 7. It was sparked by Amazon driver Terry Turner (@tiktokterry23), who challenged FedEx and UPS drivers to a dance-off before throwing himself into the groove. At the time of writing, the video has amassed 19.8 million views, and it even ended up escalating into a three-way dance battle between Amazon, FedEx, and UPS—but it didn’t just stop there.

In fact, nearly 8,000 TikToks have been made under the sound as more and more people across industries—including numerous sections of the U.S. Armed Forces and fast-food workers all threw their respective hats in the ring by showing off their own dance moves in response to the now-viral song.

In terms of the vehicular dance battles, things kicked off on Feb. 9 after @marcarzz, a Honda salesman, issued a challenge to Toyota while busting some moves of his own. The video, in turn, amassed 2.9 million views, as commenters couldn’t get enough of the latest in the dance saga.

“CAR DEALERSHIP DANCE BATTLE?!” one asked. “I’m definitely invested with this global dance battle phenomenon,” another wrote. “Not the car brands starting,” a third added, C’mon Acura and Honda!”

In the end, Toyota worker @reekthechamp responded to the call-to-action in his dance video, which has already amassed 1.1 million views. “Can’t believe Honda called us out,” the on-screen caption read. “Nissan, where you at?”

At the time of writing, Nissan hasn’t responded—but Toyota did end up tag-teaming this battle, as fellow Toyota car salesman Bearded Jay joined and declared that “Toyota ain’t going down like that.” Like his fellow salesman, Bearded Jay’s video went viral, amassing 1.2 million views.

On both videos, commenters were desperate for Nissan to hit back, with one asking, “Nissan, do y’all see this?”

“I knew Toyota wouldn’t let us down!” another commenter added. “Reliable as always.”

“I must admit, you surprised me,” a third added.

The cross-industry dance battle shows no sign of slowing down. Nissan, your move…

The TikTokers didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.