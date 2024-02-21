‘White Lotus’ co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall confirm relationship on Instagram: ‘Because his boy of the month era is starting’

After nearly two years of speculation, Meghann Fahy finally confirmed her romantic relationship with Leo Woodall.

For those not in the know, the couple starred together in HBO’s massive hit, White Lotus, back in 2022, and rumors have swirled around the two’s possible romance ever since.

The rumors of their courtship began back in September of 2022 when Leo posted photos of the pair on Instagram, captioned, “That’s amore.”

But these rumors really kicked it into high gear recently, when they were photographed sharing a kiss under an umbrella back in November 2023, and there was further speculation on their relationship after they attended the Emmys together in January, where there were many shots of them with their arms around each other.

Even so, they had yet to confirm they were officially together—until this Tuesday.

The Instagram post—which Meghann captioned with a cute and quick “😊🍕💙”—showed the couple from behind, walking with their arms around each other around Boston. Meghann tagged Leo to put the rumors to rest.

Leo has been all over the news recently thanks to his starring role on Netflix’s One Day, which has been credited alongside the box office hit Anyone But You as helping to revive the long-stagnant romantic comedy genre and has been emotionally destroying audiences everywhere.

Not Meghann hard launching Leo right after One Day comes out lmfaooooo — sam (@burritoprophet) February 20, 2024

Meghann Fahy smartly hard launches her relationship with Leo Woodall now that women – much like most gay men – are in lust with him #OneDayNetflix #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/joywfCQ2TL — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 20, 2024

im sorry but i LAUGH everytime i think of meghann fahy hard launching her relationship with leo because his boy of the month era is starting 😭😭 — brnd (@ledouxnh1) February 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Meghann is slated to star in the upcoming Netflix show The Perfect Couple, which stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning.

Fans of both actors were beyond thrilled to see the relationship finally confirmed, taking to Meghann’s comments section to share their excitement over the long-speculated love connection.

One commenter simply wrote, “Lucky boy! Lucky girl ❤️❤️” While another referred to the popularity of his Netflix character, writing, “She saw us thirsting after him and had to set the record straight.”

just finding out leo woodall & meghann fahy have been dating pic.twitter.com/6VlvpphrGk — Gigi (@thevaccinez) February 21, 2024

meghann fahy is so funny for finally hard launching leo woodall to the grid now 😭 — sabrina (@amybrookheimer) February 21, 2024

MEGHANN FAHY AND LEO WOODALL ARE TOGETHER??? as a the bold type and one day girly this is very iconic to me https://t.co/B7b9quVatb — lilac lieutenant ⁷ dopamine (@jiminfacecard) February 21, 2024

Leo himself then went on to not only like the post, but he added a sweet-and-snarky comment, asking Meghann, “Who is he?!”—which Meghann then liked.

Congratulations to the happy couple! (Also, please make a rom-com together? More rom-coms?! All the rom-coms?! Please!!!)