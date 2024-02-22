‘I hope no one got fired’: Cleaners show up at the wrong apartment. The tenant lets them clean anyway

What would you do if three home cleaners (that you didn’t hire) showed up at your door at 6 a.m. for a prepaid cleaning? Would you let them in to clean or politely tell them they have the wrong apartment?

Here’s what this TikTokerbdid, as they revealed in a viral video just shy of 9 million views.

In the clip, Nizzie (@nizzie333) has let the cleaners into her studio apartment, as three women can be seen tackling completely different tasks. One seems to be doing the dishes, while another vacuums, and the third moves a rug out of the way.

“I play along and let them deep clean my studio apartment,” Nizzie says.

She adds in the caption that she tried to help them figure out the right address, but her address and apartment number were the ones written down, and there was no name on the order.

“I was not going to knock on my neighbors doors at 6am on a sunday to find who hired cleaning ladies so i just let them in & tipped generously,” Nizzie explains.

In the comments section, Nizzie cleared up several commenter concerns.

“I hope they owned the business and didn’t get in trouble for this :/” a person said.

“I hope they don’t have to refund the other customer and lose out on the money :( but still had to clean,” another commenter wrote.

Nizzie confirmed that the women own the business and have a policy in which they don’t refund customers who don’t “bother” to leave a phone number or name. “It’s his fault for paying in advance & giving wrong apt #,” Nizzie said.

She also said that she was so grateful for the women, whom she referred to as “angels,” that she tipped them a generous $300, so even if they had refunded the person, they still would have made money.

“There’s no way on gods green earth I was about to turn these angels away,” Nizzie adds.

She says that had she not had cash on hand for the tip, she would have politely turned them away, but she knew she did have enough for a good tip, so, “I welcomed them in with open arms.” Not only did they clean her apartment, but they did her laundry while she slept.

“If the original customer couldn’t be bothered to put the right address or leave contact info and these ladies got a generous tip then I see no issue!” one commenter chimed in.

“As a house cleaner, thank you for tipping them, especially with such a generous amount,” a viewer wrote.

Several other people thought that maybe someone sent Nizzie the cleaning as a gift, but no one seems to have fessed up to that so far.

