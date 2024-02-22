‘I will never try one’: Starbucks customer condemns controversial new drink

Starbucks workers and customers have mocked the chain’s new Oleato drinks ever since they debuted across the nation in January. Starbucks offers six different Oleato beverages to choose from, all of which contain Partanna Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

TikTok user Angie (@angiepantuosco) is joining in the chorus of critics.

In a video with over 339,000 views, Angie comes for the customers who are keeping these drinks in rotation. “If you’re going to Starbucks and ordering an Oleato, you need to put on a watchlist,” she tells her 12,000 followers.

As an Italian woman, she says she loves olive oil, but the olive oil and coffee don’t mix. “Olive and coffee?” she asks, shaking her head in disgust. “Absolutely not.” Then, the content creator goes on to criticize the name of the beverage.

“‘Oleato’ sounds like a man that would catcall me on the street,” Angie says.

She also compares the name of the drink to lying men. One example she uses is men who lie about being over 6 feet.

Angie further vented her hatred for the drink in the caption. “The starbucks oleato is my sleep paralysis demon,” she wrote.

In the comments section, viewers agreed with the TikToker.

“I saw the Oleato being promoted on a poster at the AIRPORT STARBUCKS who thinks that’s a good idea???” one viewer asked.

“Oleato sounds like it will give you the runs,” a second commented.

Others shared their experiences trying the drink, with at least one viewer enjoying it.

“I went to Starbucks the other day and ordered it (had NO IDEA what it was, just that it looked good) and it was AMAZING,” one user shared.

“I tried it when they launched it the first time and I didn’t realize what I ordered. Sacrificed that thing to the sink,” a second recalled.

“Wait. Is this what I ordered today?! I just saw an ad and thought it was espresso my stomach has been ducked up [all day],” a third revealed.

According to the New York Post, customers have referred to the Oleato beverages as “laxatives.” Some customers reported having stomach problems after sampling the drink. According to CNN, the combination of oil and coffee can cause cramping because “it can cause increased mobility in the colon and therefore have that laxative effect.”