Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A Chipotle customer’s simple request causing a wild response that left them “speechless,” how a video of former President Trump carrying pizza has sparked numerous memes, hackers doxing North Carolina politicians responsible for a new law requiring porn viewers to verify their age, and a Cloudflare worker who went viral after filming themselves getting fired during a video call.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

This Chipotle customer instantly regretted asking the worker to add a bit more chicken to his burrito bowl.

Trump’s mundane publicity stunt quickly garnered unrelenting praise from his supporters online and widespread mockery from critics , who highlighted just how bizarre the praise was.

The self-described gay furries in the hacking group SiegedSec claim to have doxed the politicians in North Carolina responsible for the law requiring porn viewers to verify their age .

The 9-minute clip shows a calm and collected worker on a video call with Cloudflare representatives, where she confronts them about the reasons behind her termination .

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Are TikTokers lying about finding designer items at Goodwill?

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🏋️ A woman confronted a man who she assumed was staring at her in the gym. Only, she wasn’t prepared for the plot twist he was about to throw at her.

🧀 This Cracker Barrel customer walked out of the restaurant mid-service after seeing the sad looking mac-and-cheese she was given alongside her chicken and dumplings.

📺 Buying high-priced electronics with cash comes with a price at Best Buy: Not getting cash back if you ever decide to return them. In a viral video, one Best Buy worker repeatedly explains this policy to a customer as the customer expresses frustration.

💄 A TikToker is calling Sephora out after discovering their rewards program may be giving away clues as to how much products are actually worth .

🍷 Amid Dry January—which has already seen its share of chaos less than two weeks into 2024—a call rang out, and now the Josh wine memes are flowing .

🍞 You might want to think twice before microwaving a Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwich .

🕣 Time theft is a term companies use to describe when workers use company time to do non-company-related tasks. One TikToker shares how they were fired for allegedly committing time theft as far back as three months ago.

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone's got opinions, and we want to know yours.

HAVE YOU EVER DONE A ‘ DRY JANUARY ?’

👋 Before you go

A woman says she was asked to leave a bar because she was wearing a vintage fur coat.

In a TikTok, Alexandra Yvette (@preraphaelitequeen) says that when in a speakeasy bar in New York City, a man asked her to leave because fur wasn’t allowed in the establishment.

“‘You need to leave,’” Yvette says she was told. “‘Please go.’”

Yvette says that after the “intense” interaction, she wanted to cry.

“It just felt like such a weird rejection,” she says in her TikTok. “And I was questioning my morals.”

🎶 Now Playing: “Lovers” by Anna of the North 🎶