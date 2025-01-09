‘This sold me!’: Driver shows little-known use of shaving cream on cars for when it snows

Shaving cream can prevent snow from building up on your car’s windows, one driver claims.

TikTok user Morgan (@taylormorganwright) published a viral video where she tried out the hack. The clip garnered over 46,000 views on the popular social media application.

Morgan was pleased with the results. However, others who responded to her video said they weren’t as lucky. And other car enthusiasts online opine that there are more effective snow-fighting protocols. So—does it really work?

Snow problem

“First update on the window situation,” Morgan says in the clip as she walks around her vehicle. While it’s snowing outside, there’s hardly any icy precipitation clinging to her car’s windows. “It is not on my windows.”

Furthermore, she zooms into her vehicle’s windshield. Visible streams of water can be seen cascading down the glass. “It’s literally sliding off. Look at that!” she narrates as another on-screen caption pops up that reads: “so far so good!”

This prompts her to wonder aloud, “Does that mean it works? I put it on all the windows.”

However, when she gets to the back of the car’s rear windshield, there’s a noticeable amount of snow stuck to it. “It’s not working as well on this back window,” Morgan says. “So I don’t know, but on all the side windows, it’s literally sliding right off. And, I also put it on my side mirror, too, so…”

Like other parts of her vehicle that she applied the shaving cream to, the headlights are devoid of any snow accumulation.

Does it really work?

Numerous folks online stated that while the shaving cream trick does indeed work, it’s not the most economical solution.

But first—why is it so effective?

According to the Family Handyman blog, it’s got everything to do with surface tension. Due to the soap of shaving cream, this gives the stuff anti-fogging properties.

That’s because its ingredients prevent the buildup of moisture. For instance, if you put some shaving cream on your bathroom mirror, it won’t fog up when you’re in the shower. Which means you can freely use the mirror after a hot wash, without having to constantly wipe it down. Moreover, this same principle applies to car windows, including the buildup of snow.

The Scotsman also discussed this novel approach to preventing snow buildup. In its piece, they showed off a video from motor journalist Steven Chisholm. His video shows him applying some shaving foam to his car’s windshield and spreading it around with a microfiber cloth. This performs the dual task of disseminating it across the window while wiping it away.

Is shaving cream the most cost-effective method?

But others argue that there are cheaper ways to prevent snowflakes from gathering on your car’s glass.

The Family Handyman blog states that antifog products, like Rain-X, last much longer than shaving cream, which requires daily application. Conversely, folks can also opt to use a combination of dish soap and water.

This is a much more economical way to keep snow off your vehicle. Apply the amalgamation with a “squeegee” and your windows should stay de-iced. All without having to go through several cans of Barbasol during the frosty winter months.

The Scotsman also recommends getting a spray bottle filled with a combination of isopropyl rubbing alcohol and water. If you cover your windows with the stuff, not only will they get very clean, but they’ll stay snow-free. That’s because the freezing point for alcohol is much lower than that of water. It’s why you can keep that bottle of vodka chilled in the freezer without having to worry about it becoming a block of ice.

Redditors in this post also advised against relying on shaving cream for this trick. “Yeah, it will work, but it will waste $ and shaving cream. Soapy water will also work and is much cheaper,” one commenter argued.

TikTokers react

One user who replied to Morgan’s post stated that car wax is also a good snow-fighting solution. “GO GET A CAR WASH, DAY B4, COMPLETE WAX ONE , WORKS!” they suggested.

Someone else said the shaving cream trick was feckless in the face of a substantial downfall. “Didn’t work in western KY. Had an inch of ice under the snow,” they claimed.

Another said the shaving cream trick was a bust for them too. “Didn’t work for me for ice in this Kansas storm,” a third added.

A further user shared a little hack for keeping their car’s door handles from getting frozen stuck: “And I see a video they put coconut spay oil in the door handle prevent to get frozen.”

Apparently, any type of cooking spray will work, according to one commenter. “You can also use spray cooking oil around handles and door frames to keep from sticking as well,” they suggested.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Morgan via email for further comment.

