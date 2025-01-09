‘They’re not allowing people to buy it’: Walmart shopper finds ‘hidden’ clearance section. Then a worker steps in

A Walmart shopper was thrilled after discovering her local store discounted items by as much as 90 percent.

Featured Video

In a viral video with over 240,000 views as of this writing, TikToker Queen Tay (@Queentayshops) shared the deals she saw during her trip to the store.

She was proud of the shopping haul she walked away with.

Walmart postholiday discounts

Queen Tay made her way through Walmart while pushing a trolley and pointing out the discounted prices on popular items.

Advertisement

“Oh my God,” she said to viewers. “Do you see what I see?”

The shopper noted that the store had Native body wash and deodorant on sale.

“They didn’t mark it 90, but it is two dollars,” she said.

Next, she pointed out discounted household items.

Advertisement

“This is one dollar,” she said while holding up a cute Christmas-themed stuffed animal.

The TikToker dedicates her profile to sharing discount shopping tips.

She visited multiple Walmart locations to find the best discounts.

In one video, the woman visited seven different stores to find out how much “hidden clearance” she could find.

Advertisement

Is Walmart refusing to sell discounted merch?

However, she also noticed something problematic at the store.

The woman alleges workers were putting many of the discounted items in the back of the store and refusing to sell them.

“Just told me that they put everything in the back, and they’re not allowing people to buy it,” she reported from an aisle in the store.

Advertisement

She dedicated another video to calling out this practice.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart by contact form for more information.



Viewers respond

In the video’s comments section, many were not impressed by this year’s discounted offerings.

Advertisement

“None of my holiday themed stuff was marked down at all,” user Iced Americano wrote.

“Mine didn’t mark down at all and i went like 3 days ago,” user ERIN.-.VANCE6 commented.

Others said their stores sold out of most items that were marked down.

“My store sold out of everything the VERY next day,” user Kayla said.

Advertisement

“Mine has nothing left,” user Cassidy wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Queen Tay by email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.