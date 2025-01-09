‘Ive won so many free chipotle bowls and burritos’: Chipotle customer reveals hack to get free Lifestyle Bowl. Does it work?

According to Drive Research, 79 percent of New Year’s resolutions involve getting healthier, like eating better and exercising more. Since 2024, Chipotle has been partnered with a fitness tracking app, Strava, to help people accomplish their fitness goals by sending motivational texts in its Goals, Gym, Gauc chat, and challenges called “Chipotle segments.”

The Mexican Grill began giving out free Lifestyle Bowls on No Quitters Day (Jan. 10) in 2023 and continues to do this through the Strava collaboration. This year, the company is doing it again. A New York City-based food reviewer shares step-by-step instructions to snag a free Chipotle Lifestyle Bowl in a video with over 278,000 views.

“Chipotle is giving away 50,000 Lifestyle Bowls this Friday, January 10th,” TikToker Taylor (@tayloreatsnyc) tells her 127,000 followers. First, you text “CHIPOTLE3G” to 888-222 to sign up. Then, people will receive their codes on Jan. 10. “This Friday, they will be sending out instructions on how you can get a free bowl,” she says.

Are there any stipulations?

“So, there are only 50,000 free bowls,” the content creator warns. “Just because you sign up to be a part of this text message community does not mean you are guaranteed to get a free bowl on Friday.” But there is more. “Since this giveaway is with another company that’s, like, health-focused, it’s not just any bowl that you want,” Taylor says. “It’s limited to the Lifestyle Bowls.” At the top of her green screen, she points to the list of Lifestyle bowls: Balanced Macros, Veggie, Wholesome, Keto Salad, High Protein, Plant-Powered, and Go Half Veggie.

The Daily Dot reached out to Taylor via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

A Chipotle spokesperson shared the No Quitters Day press release and told the Daily Dot via email, “Note, fans must sign up for the ‘Goals, Gym, Guac’ SMS group by EOD tomorrow, January 9 to have a chance to score the free Lifestyle Bowl offer on No Quitters Day.”

Chipotle fans eagerly sign up

“I did it 3 days ago I hope I win,” one viewer wrote.

“I’ll be outside the door soon as they open,” another commented.

“Ive won so many free chipotle bowls and burritos i hope my luck don’t run out now,” a third stated.

However, Chipotle workers worry about people getting their free bowls on Friday.

“How wasn’t I told of this when I work there?! I work Friday [and] now ik it’s gonna be busy,” one viewer remarked.

“OH HELL NO I WORK HERE PRAY FOR ME,” a second said.

Why did Chipotle continue this partnership this year?

Vice President of Brand Marketing Stephanie Perdue explained this in a Chipotle press release. “It’s well known that having an accountability buddy makes it easier to accomplish wellness goals,” she said. “We are showing up for our guests with our version of a group chat to make healthy habits fun on ‘No Quitters Day.’”

