California mom Madison Peltzer (@madisonpeltzer) didn’t expect her TikTok featuring her 31-pound son Callum to go viral, but even the Detriot Lions are gearing up to recruit the hefty 6-month-old.

Featured Video

It all started a few days ago when Peltzer posted a video of her 31-pound baby, Callum. Mouthing a scene from the movie Instant Family in which a little girl yells how “Santa got me a fat Barbie! I want a skinny Barbie!” Peltzer turns to reveal her hefty boy, who is just 6 months ago, sitting in her arms.

“He’s in the 99th percentile for everything,” Peltzer captioned the video. “We love a chunky baby!!!”

Advertisement

The Detroit Lions call ‘dibs’ on baby Callum

The video soon went viral, racking up 9.9 million views and a comment from the Detriot Lions Football team saying “Dibs.”

“That was the first video I posted of him,” Peltzer told the Daily Dot. “My husband and I aren’t really big on social media, and we were about to leave for a little famous barbecue. I was like, oh, ‘let’s take this funny little video.’ So I posted it, and within like 10 minutes, I had 10,000 views.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up post, which now has 1.3 million views, Peltzer highlighted the ‘Dibs’ comment from the Detroit Lions

“Look out, I think Moto Moto likes you,” Madison mouths to the camera, as she swings her baby into view. Moto Moto is the animated hippo and all-around ladies’ man from Disney’s animated hit Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa. (Fun fact: Moto Moto translates to “hot hot” in Swahili.) The chunky tot, sporting a black baby suit, stared on completely clueless.

First I saw the ‘dibs’ comment, and I was cracking up,” Peltzer shared. “Down in the comments, someone said, ‘You better get that in writing.’

Callum was born at 9 pounds, but ‘he’s just blown up in size’

Peltzer noted that she and her husband were both bigger babies (“I was almost nine pounds. Dad was almost dad was like a heavy 10”) as well. But nothing is as funny as the response from people on the street.

Advertisement

“We’ll just be on a stroll down our street and people will ask how old he is. I’m like, ‘Oh, six months.’ They’re like, ‘You’re joking?’” Peltzer shared. “Yesterday I told the cashier at Target where I used to go all the time when I was pregnant, and she’s like, ‘Is this the baby that was in your belly?’”

As for Callum, the chonky tot is happy as a clam. However, he has yet to even start on solid foods.

“He does not skip a meal,” Peltzer laughed.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.