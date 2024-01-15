We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: A Fox News conspiracy alleging Taylor Swift is a ‘Pentagon asset,’ a woman who suspected her Hinge date had a girlfriend because of his luxurious bathroom , Vivek Ramaswamy’s response after his YouTube interview got banned , and fliers wondering if pilots are engaging in video game tactics up in the sky.

After that, check out Mikael’s ‘One Dumb Conspiracy’ column.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Look what you made me do (register to vote).

“MY BATHROOM ISNT EVEN THIS NICE,” the TikToker commented .

“Big Tech censorship to rig an election…who would have ever imagined,” Ramaswamy wrote in a post on X .

‘Come fly my next flight please,’ one user commented.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Conspiracy theorists think Angelina Jolie admitted to participating in Satanic Hollywood rituals

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ Some service industry jobs should come with hazard pay for navigating conversational minefields. That’s how one California barista is feeling after being told point blank that employees like her don’t deserve a better wage— by the police officer she just gave a free drink to .

🚗 Car salespeople are known to take advantage of women who walk into their dealerships without a man. This woman used that to her advantage and said messing with them is fun.

💄 In the middle of her job interview, a woman found out that beauty store Ulta wouldn’t let her freelance on the side— so she left .

🚻 This woman went viral for sharing how she’s been using public bathroom sinks wrong , and then sharing the right way to use them.

👁️ After getting LASIK surgery, a woman shares the side effects she’s experienced in hopes others will rethink their decision before getting surgery . Viewers say factors other than LASIK contributed to her side effects.

🥪 An olive lover went viral on TikTok after showing off how a Subway employee went above and beyond when it came to honoring her request for more olives on her sandwich.

🛒 A Kroger customer uploaded a video showing off a head-scratching price tag that appears to advertise a sale on cheese that punishes customers for purchasing multiple quantities of the product at once.

👪 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight .

📝 Question of the Day

👋 Before you go

One TikToker believes that airline workers may not be telling the whole truth about baggage when it does not arrive at the final destination.

In a viral video that has amassed over 496,400 views, TikToker Matthew Larence (@matthewlarence123) shared the moment a passenger confronted an airline worker about a missing bag.

“No one will gaslit you like an airport worker,” Larence began in the clip. “I just got off a flight, and our bags were left from where we departed from.”

According to Larence, another passenger on the flight put an AirTag in her luggage. He said she pulled up the AirTag location on her phone and realized the bag had never made it out of the original airport. When she confronted a worker with the evidence on her phone, she was gaslit, Larence said.

