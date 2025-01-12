‘I’ve found they’ve been doing this’: Woman returns this item to Amazon. Then she looks at her balance 3 months later

Got any Amazon returns on your to-do list? Make sure this doesn’t happened to you. This creator explains why they were charged for an item although they say they returned it.

“Fool me once Amazon, but you won’t get me a second time,” says TikTok user Rachel Azzolini (@rachazzo) at the end of their video venting from the back of their car.

According to Rachel, Amazon charged them $30 for a return even after they had already received the refund for it.

‘Fool me once, Amazon’

“A few months ago I returned some stuff to Amazon, they refunded my money, everything was great. Fast forward three months, and all of a sudden, the money is getting taken out of my bank account again. They said that I didn’t send back the actual item that I sent something else back, which wasn’t true,” Azzolini explains.

However, since three months had passed, Azzolini says that at that point they just had to count their loses and let it go.

This time around Azzolini made sure they wouldn’t be charged again and they posted a video packing up the gimbal they were going to return as proof.

Azzolini’s video has 29,500 likes and 847,400 views.

What’s Amazon refund policy?

Amazon tend to be pretty relaxed with returns. They will even do advanced refunds. This means that they will refund you as soon as you drop the item off at the carrier. However, their return page also mention that this refund is temporary.

“If Amazon or the seller does not receive the expected product(s) and quantity as submitted by you in your return request, or if the item(s) are not in original condition or missing parts/accessories/manuals, you will be charged for the previously refunded amount (or for the previously shipped replacement/exchange order),” Amazon’s site states.

This is what happened to Azzolini. However, Azzolini claims that the items they returned were intact and that they are unsure why Amazon did the “takesies backsies” with their refund money.

“And they kept the item too. Got me all the way quacked up,” Azzolini’s caption states.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on the struggles of Amazon returns. For example, this creator explains how you may be able to spot if your package has returned items that were resold to you.

Viewers weigh in

“Yes, they are so sneaky. I’ve also found they are doing this more and more where I have to contact customer service to make sure they refund it,” one viewer states.

“They have been doing this! Saying I didn’t ever drop off the item. Keep your receipts! Shady,” another viewer says.

“I think the workers where we are returning our items to are taking them and switching them,” hypothesizes another.

“I’ve had that happen to me. I chat with customer service rep and they refunded my money (again),” someone else weighs in.

@rachazzo And they kept the item too 🥴 got me all the way quacked up ♬ original sound – Rachel Azzolini

The Daily Dot has reached out to Azzolini for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Amazon via email.

