Advertisement
Memes

25 of the funniest deleted celebrity tweets of all time

‘Just another story about me being locked in attick, completely false.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Kim Kardashian

Just because you can share every fleeting thought with millions of followers doesn’t mean you should. This advice applies tenfold to celebrities, whose every word is scrutinized, screenshotted, and shared far beyond their original post. The internet is forever, and no “delete” button can truly erase a digital footprint.

Featured Video

Despite extensive media training and well-paid PR teams, even the biggest names in music, movies, sports, and more can’t resist posting something confusing, bizarre, or downright cringeworthy. When these posts are deleted, it only heightens their infamy, turning a fleeting thought into an unforgettable internet moment.

X, formerly known as Twitter, loves this kind of content. Originally designed as a micro-blogging site, it’s long been the go-to platform for odd musings and hot takes. There’s even a running joke among netizens that the phrase “This tweet has been deleted” makes posts exponentially funnier than they were before deletion.

From cryptic messages to impulsive rants, celebrities often learn the hard way that what happens on the internet, stays on the internet—forever. Whether it’s an accidental overshare or a late-night thought better left unsaid, these deleted tweets continue to live on in the form of screenshots and viral memes.

Advertisement

Here are 25 of the funniest deleted celebrity tweets:

  1. Kurt Angle
Deleted celebrity tweets. Kurt Angle wrote, 'The face I make when I ask my wife for some Hawk Tuah time. (laugh emoji) #itstrue'
@RealKurtAngle/X

2. Kevin Hart

Advertisement
Deleted celebrity tweets. Kevin Hart wrote, 'When the cop asked me to take the sobriety test I said 'WHY WASTE OUR TIME...I'M DRUNK MAN' ..... #TrueStory'
@RealKurtAngle/X

3. Cardi B

Deleted celebrity tweets. Cardi B wrote, 'Awwwww you can't get over the other day huh ...I hurt your feelings that bad? (cry emoji) .....STREAM TOMORROW 2'
@iamcardib/X

4. Aaron Carter

Advertisement
Deleted celebrity tweets. Aaron Carter wrote, 'I need a long a** nap.. And this limo driver is making me f*cking siliikk I just yelled at him'
@iamcardib/X

5. Mindy Kaling

Deleted celebrity tweets. Mindy Kaling wrote, 'makin chili no one will eat'
@mindykaling/X

6. Elon Musk

Advertisement
Deleted celebrity tweets. Elon Musk wrote, '(laughing with hand over face emoji)'
@mindykaling/X

7. Kanye West

Deleted celebrity tweets. Kanye West wrote, 'In Jesus name No more cap'
@kanyewest/X

8. Damson Idris

Advertisement
Deleted celebrity tweets. Damson Idris wrote, 'TO everyone dressing up as alcoholic Franklin tomorrow. I didn't bath[e] or brush my teeth when we filmed so you know... go hard or go home. (laugh and wink emojis)'
@kanyewest/X

9. Halsey

Deleted celebrity tweets. Halsey wrote, 'IF YOU ARE UNDOCUMENTED LEAVE NOW'
@halsey/X

10. Bebe Rexha

Advertisement
Deleted celebrity tweets. Bebe Rexha wrote, 'I would go to Paris 1940s' in response to where she would go if she could time travel.
@halsey/X

11. Kim Kardashian

Deleted celebrity tweets. Kim Kardashian wrote, 'kowabunga dudettes. i'm so pumped to be on this surfing kick. who else surfs out there? gnarly day in the h2o. ridin waves!'
@KimKardashian/X

12. Charli XCX

Advertisement
Deleted celebrity tweets. Charli XCX wrote, 'B*tch BYE. I will NEVER understand what possesses people to be such C*NTS online.'
@KimKardashian/X

13. Rita Ora

Deleted celebrity tweets. Rita Ora wrote, 'Dropping my new song monday if this gets 100,000 retweets
@RitaOra/X

14. Skai Jackson

Advertisement
Deleted celebrity tweets. Skai Jackson wrote, 'Some girls are so boring. Y'all don't play Call Of Duty, GTA, none of that? Like hop on the game bruh.. (cry laughing emoji)'
@RitaOra/X

15. Rihanna

Deleted celebrity tweets. Someone wrote, 'Rihanna's pregnant but had 4 bfs last month #hoefosho' and Rihanna replied, 'hello, u must be my pu**y! Nice to meet u'
@rihanna/X

16. Taylor Swift

Advertisement
Deleted celebrity tweets. Taylor Swift wrote, 'I just used a Sharpie as eye liner in the airplane bathroom.'
@rihanna/X

17. Cardi B (again)

Deleted celebrity tweets. Cardi B wrote, 'Should I kill myself ?' after someone slammed her on social media.
@iamcardib/X

18. 50 Cent

Advertisement
Deleted celebrity tweets. 50 Cent wrote, 'I just looked at kanye page what the f*ck kind a spaced out tweets are those. f*ck that I aint never looking at that sh*t again.'
@iamcardib/X

19. Tyler the Creator

Deleted celebrity tweets. Tyler the Creator wrote, 'you dont have to comment or engage in everything you see'
@tylerthecreator/X

20. Doja Cat

Advertisement
Deleted celebrity tweets. Doja Cat wrote, 'There was a storm in Paraguay, the show got cancelled. When I left the next morning there wasn't one person outside the hotel waiting for me. Let that sink in.'
@tylerthecreator/X

21. Hank Green

Deleted celebrity tweets. Hank Green wrote, 'I'm a switch but for uppies.'
@hankegreen/X

22. Jessica Simpson

Advertisement
Deleted celebrity tweets. Jessica Simpson wrote, 'Dear elderly man at the gym:its hard 4 me 2 keep composure whilst punching at chipmunk speed when ur ball sack spills out of ur wind shorts'
@hankegreen/X

23. Michael Caine

Deleted celebrity tweets. Michael Caine wrote, 'Just another story about me being locked in attick, completely false.'
@hankegreen/X

24. Liam Payne

Advertisement
Deleted celebrity tweets. Liam Payne wrote, 'its jut my onion ok u b*stards'
@Real_Liam_Payne/X

25. Kanye West (again)

Deleted celebrity tweets. Kanye West wrote, 'I hate when I'm on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle'
@Real_Liam_Payne/X

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

Celebrities Memes
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot