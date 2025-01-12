‘Infinity bottle’: Man reveals ‘ultimate’ seasoning hack for when you’re running out of Old Bay, Mrs. Dash

TikToker Wes Thompson (@darthvedder1138) shared a seasoning conserving practice that culminated in his favorite spice. And he wants to know if other TikTokers are doing the same.

In a video that’s accrued over 830,00 views, he shared his seasoning methodology. A lot of other folks on the app are on board with his idea.

One rub to rule them all

“Does anybody else have one of these?” Thompson says, holding up a plastic container filled with a spice. But he soon reveals that it isn’t a spice at all, but rather an amalgamation of many different spices.

Whenever Thompson gets towards the end of a seasoning, he dumps its remnants into the nondescript bottle. This creates a cocktail of different aromatics and seasonings, a melting pot of flavors and aromas. “It doesn’t matter what kinda salt, pepper, Old Bay, cayenne, anything. Curry, any kind of seasoning that I’ve got, does not matter what it is,” he says.

He goes on to list even more seasoning variants that have gone inside of the container. “Mrs. Dash, for that matter. When I get to the bottom of it, just a little bit left, I dump it into this.”

Eventually he’s left with a multi-purpose uber-seasoning of sorts. “Over time, this becomes like, an amalgamation of like 100 different seasonings. And it becomes the ultimate rub. This is my favorite rub.”

Thompson concludes by asking, “Does anybody else do this?”

TikTokers are on the same page

Numerous other commenters said that they engaged in the same practice—or were planning to. One joked, “What a coincidence, I just started doing this in about 10 min.”

However one said that they do something similar with different substances. “Bruh. I do the same thing with my bourbons and scotches. I have a decanter that is a blend of so many different whiskeys. Some call it an infinity bottle, but I call it my ‘house blend.’”

Others said they also do it with spices. “My dad does this and calls it his Season Salt. I call it his Frankendust.”

Another person reminisced about their spouse engaging in the same practice. “My husband did this exact same thing, I’d ask him, ‘Honey? What’s in this?’ He’d smile and say, ‘Honey…EVERYTHING.’ I miss him terribly. He had a heart attack on the job.”

Not everyone was into the leftover spice blend, however.

“No, if there is a little left I just dump the rest In whatever I’m cooking,” one wrote. “If it calls for a tablespoon and there is a little extra, well, I’m not saving it, I just add the extra.”

Custom spices

There countless recipes that teach folks how to make their own spice combinations. This recipe for allspice, which comprises cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, is an example.

Proponents of this practice state that if you use a lot of seasoning in your cooking, this can help save money in the long run. This is mostly due to the fact that spices tend to retail for less on their own than in a blend.

Last year, a YouTuber showed off a variety of different spice combinations. She argues that cherry picking ingredients saves money. Further, creating your own spice mixtures allows you to customize the flavor profile.

Benefits of spice blends

If you’re watching your salt intake, utilizing a mixture of different spice blends could be the way to go. The Healthy On You blog points out that many different seasonings contain zero salt content.

The blog states, “Many dressings and sauces are high in sodium, which can contribute to high blood pressure and other health problems. Spice blends can add flavor without adding excess salt (we even have a salt-free collection).”

So if you’re looking for some extra kick to your food without increasing sodium, blended seasonings can achieve that goal.

Additionally, by crafting your own spice blends, you can incorporate seasonings that are linked to numerous health benefits. By packing these specific spices into meals, you can make food that not only tastes great, but is better for you. The blog states, “Many spices, such as turmeric, cinnamon, and cumin, are rich in antioxidants […] that can help protect against cell damage and chronic diseases.”

By combining a ton of different leftover spices, you’re getting the most out of them. And you’re creating a combination that’s packed with a variety of different flavors. Every new addition could yield another out of this world flavor that becomes your new favorite.

