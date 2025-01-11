No matter how together we might seem from the outside, nobody is immune to a bad day or two. When we talk about our bad days, the stakes usually aren’t that high. It’s the minor inconveniences that really get us.

Featured Video

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

So, if, in the immortal words of James Blunt, you’ve had a bad day, you’ll love this TikTok sound.

Advertisement

The sound

The sound itself consists of an angry male voice saying: “I don’t even think you really know what a bad day is… But you’re gonna find out.”

While this sound is ominous and threatening, TikTokers are using it in more light-hearted contexts. Primarily, TikTokers are using this sound to emphasize how whatever hyper-specific problem they’re dealing with is worse than another person’s.

Advertisement

Here are some examples:

“Someone’s venting to me but oomf just hard launched my ex boyfriend,” said @arizafari.

‘When someone’s complaining but I missed my alarm for McDonald’s breakfast,” said @bdavis113.

“When my best friend is getting baby fever just cause my kids are cute,” said @brxzycore.

Advertisement

“When someone is complaining about their job but you work in healthcare,” said @drdre1516.

“Me to anyone that’s complaining about their life when they haven’t graduated high school,” said @abadbittysecretacconnaho.

Where’s it from?

Wait, did that voice sound familiar? If so, don’t worry—it’s not your imagination. It’s none other than Hollywood legend Russell Crowe. This dialogue comes from a pivotal scene in 2020 movie Unhinged, in which Crowe plays Tom, a man whose road rage turns into a murderous rampage.

Advertisement

In this scene, Tom is berating Rachel for honking at him during rush hour, becoming obsessed with the idea of her apologizing. When she doesn’t, he spends the rest of the movie trying to kill her, which, I guess, is what he meant when he said she’d “find out” what a bad day was like,

Sound off

Joe Jonas channeled his inner Russell Crowe by joining in on the trend on his own TikTok account. Poking fun at his previous advocacy for purity rings, Jonas wrote: “When someone’s complaining to me but they never had to wear a piece of jewelry that let everyone know that they’re a virgin.”

Advertisement

In all fairness to the former Disney star, it’s harder to envision an even worse day than that.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.