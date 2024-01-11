We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A Target shopper who says they were trampled by people trying to get a special edition Stanley cup at Target, an exclusive report about Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch getting robbed of “30-40” guns , conspiracy theories about the recent Alaska Airlines flight’s window blowing out mid-flight , and a viral video where a woman says USPS won’t deliver to her because a worker got bitten by a dog ( although she doesn’t have one ).

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has “Deplatformed‘ column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

The Valentine’s Day-themed Stanley cups released at Target are all the rage—so much so that customers are trampling each other to get their hands on one .

➤READ MORE

A New Mexico Department of Public Safety police report obtained exclusively by the Daily Dot details a burglary at pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in August 2018 where thieves allegedly stole “30-40” guns .

➤READ MORE

The world looked on in shock as a door of Boeing 737 Max 9 was torn off mid-Alaska Airlines flight —but now, armchair detectives are rife with conspiracy theories surrounding the event.

➤READ MORE

A USPS customer said that because a mail carrier was bitten by a dog near or on her property (a detail she’s still trying to confirm) she can no longer have packages delivered to her house .

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Deplatformed: CIA Maui fire and DEI pilot conspiracies

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👚 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that an H&M employee attempted to scam him .

🧇 If you were ever curious about how to piss off your local Waffle House server, look no further than this viral video .

🥔 This Popeye’s employee is showing some of the innovative ways she prepares meals for herself using ingredients in her restaurant’s kitchen, with one meal consisting of “mashed potato balls,” stuffed with bacon and cheese.

📺 Best Buy refused to take back the damaged TV they sold a customer claiming it’s company policy. Many say they’ll no longer buy TVs from the retailer because of it.

🎂 This video of a flight attendant baking a cake on a plane is getting a ton of attention online.

🎯 One Target employee has raised a new complaint about customers: those who act a little too familiar, and call her by her given name , even though she is wearing a nametag.

🛒 Popular content creator Madison (@ugh_madison) is spending her free time working shifts at different well-known stores, like Walmart and Target.

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme .

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU USED UBER IN THE LAST MONTH?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

After getting through the food gauntlets of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, taking on a 28-inch, nearly ten-pound pizza is probably the last thing any of us wants to dive into.

But what if making your way through that mountain of sauce and cheese could net you a cold $450 in cash ?

Cicis Pizza in Katy, Texas, located at 21931 Katy Fwy, invites any of its guests to partake in the “Pizza Challenge.”

If you’ve got the nerve—and the stomach—to accept the conditions, you too could compete for the $500 prize. But beware. More people have failed than succeeded. In fact, the majority of people who have attempted it couldn’t beat the hour-long time limit.