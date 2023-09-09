‘I definitely thought those were Crumbl’: Dollar Tree customer recreates famous Crumbl Cookies for only 97 cents

Folks may find Crumbl Cookies to be a delicious treat, but in uncertain economic times when many are watching their spending, finding a way to make them at home may be more appealing.

In the era of the “dupe,” where more easily attainable or affordable alternatives for just about everything pervade social media, users are finding and sharing new ways to continue enjoying their favorite kinds of snacks and other items for less.

From coffee to clothes, less expensive alternatives are popping up every day. More recently, a recipe for Crumbl-style cookies using Dollar Tree ingredients has drawn over 316,000 views on the platform.

The video posted by @dollartreedinners, an account showing different ways to eat affordably, is one of four recipes the TikToker created for the thick, chewy cookies and features a recipe to make nine cookies for just $8.75, compared to the ballpark of $4 per cookie at Crumbl.

“I love how many of you had to do a double-take to realize that these are not actually Crumbl Cookies,” the poster says in the video. “They are cookies that I made entirely from Dollar Tree ingredients and I just put them in a Crumbl box.”

@dollartreedinners has previously drawn attention on the platform for videos showing what other items shoppers can find at their local Dollar Tree, making multiple meals for just $20, and securing a week’s worth of groceries for just $35.

#cookierecipe #easycookierecipe #peanutbuttercookies #crumbl #crumblinspired #peanutbuttercupsrecipe #semihomemade ♬ original sound – Dollar Tree Dinners @dollartreedinners Dollar Tree "Crumbl" Cookies – Peanut Butter Cup (Recipe Below) Reese's cup: 2 bags of peanut butter cookie mix $2.50 1/2 stick of margarine $1.25 1 egg $1.25 Reese's peanut butter cups $1.25 Vanilla Frosting $1.25 Creamy Peanut Butter $1.25 Total cost $8.75 (Made 9 Cookies 0.97 per cookie) Cream 1/2 a stick of room temperature butter/margarine, and mix in 1 egg and 2 bags of peanut butter cookie mix (or one large bag) and 1/4 cup of creamy peanut butter. Mix this to combine then cover and chill for 1 to 2 hours. Using a large scoop or 1/4 cup, measure out 8 cookies onto a parchment lined baking sheet (be sure to have plenty of space between each cookie). Roll into a smooth ball and press gently into a thick disc shape and bake at 350 degrees for 13 to 15 minutes. Immediately after baking, whack baking sheet on the counter a few times to level and crack the tops of the cookies. Set aside to cool Once cooled, whip 1 jar of vanilla frosting with 1/2 cup of creamy peanut butter (this mixture will be thick) transfer into a ziplock bag or piping bag and pipe on a swirl of frosting onto the top of each cookie. Chop up reese's cups and distribute them evenly amongst cookies enjoy! #dollartreedinners

Several viewers thanked @dollartreedinners for sharing these recipes, as they’ve had to cut special items like Crumbl Cookies out of their budget.

“TY so much for this series,” one commenter wrote. “With inflation, we’ve had to cut out Crumbl Cookies and I’ve really missed them. can’t wait to try this.”

“This channel has been a life saver,” another user shared. “I just want to eat good food on a budget, thank you so much for existing.”

“You just became my favorite creator for this,” one echoed. “I have not been able to afford crumble or justify buying because of cost. Thank you so much.”

Others offered tips to viewers who may want to tweak aspects of the poster’s recipe to suit their tastes.

“Those look amazing!” one commenter wrote. “If you want to thin out the frosting a little, you can add a spoonful(2 maximum) yogurt which will also cut the richness a bit.”

“A different way of making pb cookies,” another viewer said. “1cup sugar, 1cup creamy pb, and 1 egg. Bake for 10-13min on 375.”

“If you want to make the frosting easier to pour you could heat the jar of frosting 10 second increments until its more runny before mixing it with P.B.,” another suggested.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @DollarTreeDinners regarding the video via TikTok direct message regarding the video.