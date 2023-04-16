‘I wish my Dollar Tree had food’: Dollar Tree customer cooks 4 dinners out of $20 grocery haul

With the steady rise of grocery prices during this year’s inflation, many people are finding creative and long-lasting ways to make their pennies stretch.

TikToker Rebecca Chabot (@dollartreedinners) runs a TikTok page dedicated to making affordable meals and grocery shopping at Dollar Tree.

The viral grocery haul has grossed over 899,100 views as of Sunday.

In the TikTok, Chabot begins shopping at Dollar Tree and ends up spending only $20 on items such as soup, cheese, steak potatoes, veggie stir fry, and hot dog wieners. She explains all the recipes and the four meals she plans to make with those ingredients.

Many viewers shared their appreciation for some of the affordable meals introduced by Chabot.

“Food shouldn’t be taxed. That’s crazy. It’s not where I live,” commented one viewer.

“I know sometimes you get people who make negative comments, but you show people how to make good food on a budget. Keep doing that,” expressed a viewer.

Others expressed how they wish the Dollar Tree in their area had an abundance of food items like Chabot’s.

“I wish my dollar tree had food,” a viewer said.

“I did my $20 $1tree shop this am! Sadly my plans were shot when the refrigerator section was bare😳 Serious bummer! Gonna be some sad meals for me,” shared another user.

Chabot’s TikTok account helps users make many meals on a budget and express how creatively anyone can get all while staying on budget.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chabot via TikTok comment.