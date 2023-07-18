‘I thought they were only 190 cals each’: People are just finding out how many calories Crumbl cookies have

This article contains descriptions of eating habits and calories.

In a viral video, a woman came to the not-so-shocking realization that Crumbl cookies contain several hundred calories each.

In the clip, user @strawberryjammy16 is slowly blinking at the camera with a look of disbelief on her face.

“I just ate two cookies from crumbl because I thought they were only 190 cals each,” the text overlay on the video reads.

“Does it TASTE like 190 cals,” reads the most popular comment with more than 123,000 likes.

The video resonated with viewers on TikTok, gaining more than 4.3 million views and nearly 5,500 comments.

“Last time I treat myself,” @strawberryjammy16 said in the video’s caption.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Crumbl Cookies is an ever-growing cookie delivery chain founded in Utah in 2017 by a pair of cousins. The company now has more than 800 locations across 49 states and two stores in Canada, according to the brand’s site.

The dessert chain, which has boomed in popularity in part because of social media, is known for having a rotating menu with about twelve to fourteen different flavors released weekly. The cookies are also said to be quite tasty and generously portioned, and the company boasts quality ingredients. The sweet treats are also baked fresh to order.

The company’s iconic pink box perfectly fits their cookies side by side and comes in a 4-pack, 6-pack, or 12-pack box—though the 4-pack is by far its most popular.

“I READ SOMETHING ONLINE BUT IT WAS 140 FOR 1/6 WHICH WAS THE SERVING,” a commenter wrote.

They’re almost right.

According to the brand’s nutrition and allergy information, one cookie has four servings. Its classic milk chocolate chip cookie has 180 calories per serving and 720 in total per cookie.

What likely happened with @strawberryjammy16 is that she read the nutrition information and assumed it was for the entire cookie, not just one-fourth of it.

But commenters urged her not to feel bad about her calorie consumption.

“you’re allowed to have two cookies,” one person said.

“u know what u enjoyed it so that’s what matters,” another wrote.

“girl them things are good enjoy them,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to @strawberryjammy16 via TikTok comment and Crumbl via email.