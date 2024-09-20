‘Is this a scam?’: Crumbl customer gets enough loyalty points for a free cookie. There’s just one problem

Known for its creative and viral sweets, Crumbl Cookies has quickly become one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in the U.S.

But not every customer has a perfect experience.

For instance, one woman sparked a discussion on TikTok when she revealed her Crumbl cookies arrived completely raw, which brought her to tears.

Similarly, another TikTok user recently voiced her disappointment with the new banana pudding, saying there was hardly any pudding in the cup—just banana and whipped cream.

Now, yet another customer has taken to TikTok, accusing the company of “scamming” her by not delivering on a supposed deal.

No cookie for you

In her video, TikToker Kirsten (@shop_kirsten) shared the frustrating experience she had while trying to redeem a free cookie from Crumbl using her loyalty points.

“Not Crumbl Cookies trying to scam us all without us really realizing,” Kirsten begins. “But I realized. I didn’t fall for it.”

Kirsten goes on to explain that she had been recently sent 500 loyalty points, which were enough for a free Crumbl cookie. After a “long, stressful day,” she decided to treat herself and use the points.

“I placed my order for pick up, I go in the store, and the girl goes, ‘We can’t give you your order.’”

According to Kirsten, the store told her the loyalty points were “a glitch in the system,” so she’d have to pay for the cookie.

Frustrated, Kirsten adds, “It doesn’t sound like my problem. It sounds like a them problem.”

She then says she decided to walk out without the cookie.

“I didn’t fall for it,” she noted. “No, Crumbl did not get my $6 for a cookie. I walked out after she said, ‘Do you want to pay for that?’ I said, ‘No, I do not.’”

Did Crumbl ‘scam’ its customers?

Reflecting on the situation, Kirsten wondered if this was a technique the store was using to sell more cookies.

“Are they scamming us? Are they doing this to everybody?” she asked. “Getting them to come into the store and telling them ‘actually, you can’t have your free cookie’?”

Kirsten suggested that, in that situation, most people would relent and pay for the cookie instead.

She ended the video by calling out the brand, saying, “Those little scammers. Crumbl, you’re canceled.”

According to the official Crumbl website. customers earn 10 points (called “Crumbs”) for every dollar spent. To accumulate 500 points, which is the amount required to redeem a free cookie as Kirsten said, one needs to spend $50.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether Kirsten earned these points, or as the staff informed her, they were sent to her mistakenly. We’ve reached out to both Kirsten and Crumbl for comment.

‘SIX DOLLARS?!’

In the comments, users praised Kirsten for taking a stand, others shared similar experiences, and some questioned the price.

“proud of youuu!” wrote one user. “they could have at least sent an email or text saying it was canceled.”

“I got a coupon in the mail for a free cookie, no mention of what kind,” shared another. “Waited for a week when they had one I wanted and they said they’d only give me a free chocolate chip cookie. Never went back.”

“SIX DOLLARS?!” exclaimed a third. “I tried crumble ONCE when they first became popular and were FOUR dollars… they ain’t worth the 4 in the first place.”

