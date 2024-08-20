‘I knew this would fail’: Woman tries the new banana pudding from Crumbl. It’s missing a key ingredient

When ordering a carrot cake, blueberry pie, or peach cobbler, it is pretty normal to expect a few of the named fruits to be included in the final product.

So when ordering a dessert described as a banana pudding, it might make sense to expect it to include both bananas and pudding, yes? One Crumbl customer certainly thought so—and was very surprised when she tried it.

In a video posted to TikTok by food reviewer and content creator Tamara McIntyre (@tamaramacintyre on TikTok), she says she was disappointed to find that her first taste of Crumbl Cookie’s new banana pudding dessert was short on one of the most important ingredients.

Crumbl’s banana pudding?

“Y’all, Crumbl has done a thing,” she says in the video. “They have brought us some wonderful banana pudding. Y’all, come on, this is beautiful, I am so excited to try it. This time, we’ve got our Dairy Queen spoon instead of a white fork, because who eats banana pudding with a fork?”

McIntyre then digs into the dessert. “Here we go, let’s try this pudding out. Let’s see what all the hype is about. Whipped cream, munch,” she says before making a shocking observation. “Where’s the pudding? Why does it just seem like it’s whipped cream? Hold on. Mhmm. Okay.”

As she processes the taste of the pudding she scooped up, she explains that the dessert was underwhelming based on her expectations of what a banana pudding would be like, in terms of a pudding-to-cream ratio.

“Alright, here’s my take. Don’t come for me, I’m so sorry, Crumbl, usually if you get a big cup of pudding, it’s pudding,” she says. “However, I do feel like most of this is whipped cream, I’m not going to lie.”

The TikToker acknowledges that she loves the other components of the treat, but overall she was less than impressed. “I love the bananas in it, there’s some little graham cracker-y things I love, vanilla wafers, there’s stuff going on. Great,” she says. “However, there is a lack of pudding, a ton of it is whipped cream.”

McIntyre asks viewers to share how their local Crumbl stores make the banana pudding, considering that it could be a fluke. “I’m kind of underwhelmed, which sucks because this should have been phenomenal and I’m just not impressed,” she concludes.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tamara via TikTok direct message and a comment on the video, as well as to Crumbl via email.

What was it supposed to taste like?

Per the Crumbl site, the banana pudding cup is supposed to include multiple layers of “banana-packed layers of velvety vanilla pudding” in addition to the vanilla wafers and whipped cream Tamara noted in her review of the pudding cup.

I thought Crumbl sold cookies, not pudding?

In August, Crumbl announced that the company would be expanding its traditional cookie offerings to include cakes, pies, and the banana pudding featured in Tamara’s video.

Like Tamara, several of the 176,000 viewers shared that they found the new pudding option not up to par for a variety of reasons.

“I thought it was so soupy and not much banana flavor at all!!” one commenter wrote. “Was a huge let down.”

“Mine hardly had any too! I was so disappointed,” another added.

“I thought it was too sweet,” a third commented.

Some shared that the review put them off of trying the new dessert, one of several included in Crumbl’s rotating menu.

“I soon as I saw this video I was headed out the door to get some,” one commenter wrote. “Now I’m like nah if the reviews are bad I’m wasting what money I have left.”

“Only one I wanted to try this week,” another said. “They have be horrible last three weeks. Guess I’ll skip this week again lol.”

“This is the second review I’ve seen that said this,” a third added. “I was so exited to try it but now I’ll pass.”

