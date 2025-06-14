Video: Self-driving car runs over dummy child in anti-Tesla demonstration

An anti-Tesla demonstration in Austin over the weekend is raising concerns about the safety of self-driving cars.

A video went viral this week of a Tesla running over a child-sized dummy. As reported in the Austin American-Statesman, the demonstration was part of a series of anti-Tesla protests organized by groups including the Dawn Project, Tesla Takedown, and Resist Austin.

As a man crossed the street pulling the dummy behind him, a Tesla using its self-driving mode passed a stopped school bus and did not stop for the surprise pedestrian activity.

In this case, the incident only involved a dummy, but is is sparking concern for city officials as Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently announced the company would launch its self-driving “robotaxis” in Austin as soon as late June.

Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes reposted a video of the incident on X. “If your ‘Full Self Driving’ can’t avoid hitting a child at a school bus with flashing lights and a stop sign, you have no business launching robotaxis anywhere,” she wrote.

If your “Full Self-Driving” can’t avoid hitting a child at a school bus with flashing lights and a stop sign, you have no business launching robotaxis anywhere. https://t.co/IoOwYKRNbi — Vanessa Fuentes 💃🏽 (@VanessaForATX) June 13, 2025

One user replied, “Correction: Hit and then DROVE OVER.”

A second said sarcastically, “Kid should have been watching where he was going.”

Of course, plenty of Tesla enthusiasts chimed in. “Tesla can’t change the laws of physics. Cars have momentum. This was an ambush.”

