‘Go home and cook’: Popeyes worker calls out customers who go through drive-thru 20 minutes before close

A Popeyes worker is advising customers not to roll up at the drive-thru 20 minutes before closing if they’re expecting the same quality chicken they’d get at other times of the day.

The TikTok video comes from creator Mira (@chocolategirlthangzzzz) and has received more than 394,000 views as of this writing.

The on-screen caption of the video, which shows a worker at a Popeyes drive-thru window, conveys creator’s thoughts.

“Y’all coming in Popeyes drive-thru at 10:39 knowing we close at 11:00, so the chicken is old and cold because the cook didn’t drop any fresh chicken.”

The accompanying caption takes it one step further, advising Popeye’s customers arriving that close to the end of the day to “go home and cook.”

A number of viewers agreed with the creator regarding the matter and they made their feelings clear in the comment section.

“After working as a cook, I stopped going to places when they bout to close,” one shared.

“Cold chicken? Plz when i worked there i barely gave out napkins and forks,” said another.

“Learned this lesson when i went late and the cashier said they was outta chicken,” a third person chimed in. “Right as I’m walking out the door they ‘found some.'”

“HEAVY on the go home and cook part,” wrote a fourth.

According to a 2023 article in Stacker, which “ranked 23 major fast-food brands based on their 2022 customer satisfaction score,” Popeyes ranked relatively low at number 22, close to McDonald’s at number 23. Other chicken competitors like KFC and Chick-fil-A ranked third and first respectively.

But a number of the commenters who appear to work in customer service felt that no matter the quality of the service, it was undervalued by patrons.

“Some of these comments are the reason I stopped working in customer service,” one complained. “Customers can be so inconsiderate.”

Another agreed, “That’s anywhere, customers gon always be a nuisance.”

Understandably, some Popeye’s customers tried to justify the decision to pull up so close to the end of the day.

“I understand and I apologize but when I’m high and drunk and that last second thought hit I expect you to expect me,” wrote one person.

Another complained that no matter if it was the middle of the day or closing time, Popeye’s always had them waiting. “I’ll come in at 3pm they’ll tell me it’s gonna be 15 min wait on blackened tenders no matter what time u go.”

