‘He changed your whole order’: Popeye’s customer says worker tried to ‘haggle’ with him over order

A Popeye’s customer in Greensboro, North Carolina claims a drive-thru employee attempted to bargain with him over his order in a viral video posted to TikTok.

In the video, user Lavell Sims (@lavelldasaucegawd) said he intended to order a three-piece spicy chicken tender meal, but the store was currently out of spicy tenders and needed 10 minutes to prepare more, according to the worker on the intercom.

His video has garnered over 119,400 views since it was first posted May 9.

“I was like, ‘Okay, cool, get that grease popping, I have time,’” Sims says in the video.

The worker then offered him a deal. He could instead give him two mild-flavored chicken legs, one spicy chicken breast, and three popcorn shrimp.

“‘Man, we really ain’t trying to drop fresh spicy,’” Sims recalls the worker telling him. “This motherf*cker was trying to haggle with me!”

Users shared similar experiences at Popeye’s and other fast-food chicken restaurants in the comments section.

“I went the other day, the lady said ‘It’s about a five minute wait for biscuits, would you like an extra wing instead?’ I took the wing,” one commenter revealed.

“KFC be playing too,” another wrote. “Not me ordering 12 wings and they tell me best they can do is two of those loaded mashed potato bowls.”

Some users felt that the employee offered Sims a good deal, while others dismissed it, saying it wasn’t worth as much as the spicy tenders.

“You going to have to throw in some fires and a few sweet heat sauces because ain’t nooo wayyy you just gave me a runner up meal,” one said.

“I would’ve said, ‘Make it six pieces of popcorn shrimp and you got a deal!” a second shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sims via TikTok direct message.