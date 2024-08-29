Channing Tatum in 21 Jump Street

Sony

What is the ‘My Name Is Jeff’ meme?

When he said “My name Jeff”…I felt that

Angela Andaloro 

Angela Andaloro

The ‘My Name is Jeff’ meme is an enduring phrase spoken by Channing Tatum‘s character, Greg Jenko, in the 2014 film, 22 Jump Street.

Where did the ‘My Name is Jeff’ meme come from?

The ‘My Name is Jeff’ meme comes from a scene in 22 Jump Street, the sequel to 21 Jump Street. In the scene, Tatum‘s character Police Officer Greg Jenko is undercover with partner Morton Schmidt, played by Jonah Hill. The two are surveilling a Hispanic gang.

Why does Channing Tatum say ‘My Name is Jeff’?

Flustered when the gang members ask his name, Jenko produces an awful, clearly fake foreign accent to try to act natural. When he says, “My name is Jeff,” the line lands so unnaturally that it tickled audiences.

channing tatum saying my name is jeff in 22 jump street
Tenor

As people saw the movie, the moment hit the internet as a standout. It wasn’t long until it made its way to social media, where it began to go viral—and haunt anyone named Jeff.

Tenor

Channing Tatum’s reaction to the meme

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Channing Tatum talked about the moment…with a journalist named Jeff.

“It’s weird what happens in pop culture,” he says. The remark came during an interview with his co-star Naomi Ackie about their film, Blink Twice.

He references ‘My Name Is Jeff’ as an example, explaining, “It’s such a small moment in the movie. Like I remember we did a table read and it wasn’t even that funny at the table read. It was like, whatever, and then all of the sudden, man, just like…”

Tatum then jokes that he hears the line every time he goes through TSA, at which point the interviewer named Jeff also confirms he gets it all the time.

Meme examples

channing tatum video game meme
@BigBeardIRL/X
customer service chat my name is jeff
@BigBeardIRL/X
my name is jeff mom meme
@BigBeardIRL/X
channing tatum my name is jeff
@BigBeardIRL/X
my name is jeff magic the gathering card
u/langas/Reddit
when an angry customer asks your name my name is jeff meme
u/langas/Reddit
channing tatum my name is jeff
u/langas/Reddit
my name is jeff ebay
u/langas/Reddit
my name is jeff work meme
@sweetheart_dc/TikTok
jeff peanut butter meme
@sweetheart_dc/TikTok
my name is jeff whiteboard
@sweetheart_dc/TikTok
my name is jeff school meme
@sweetheart_dc/TikTok

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

