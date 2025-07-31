“I don’t know why I was so anti-wig”: Elijah Wood revisits the viral “will you wear wigs” interview years later

More than two decades after the infamous interview, Elijah Wood has finally weighed in on the “Will you wear wigs?” meme.

During a Lord of the Rings reunion panel at C2E2 2025, one fan submitted the question that launched a thousand TikToks: Does Wood wear wigs? Laughing, Wood replied, “I will.”

Elijah Wood’s “resistant” wig interview

Reflecting on the moment, Wood said he recently rewatched the old clip with his wife.

“I showed my wife the video recently, and she had never seen the interview,” he begins.

“I rewatched it for the first time in a long time, and I don’t know why I was so anti-wig,” Elijah shared, adding that he “was really resistant.”

the way he says MAYBE the exact same i can’t pic.twitter.com/ZUH2xK7GZe — anna 🏹 (@myelessar) July 31, 2025

Dominic Monaghan, his Lord of the Rings co-star, jumped in with a playful reminder: “I spent 18 months with you, you wore wigs every day.”

Wood explained that by that point in the interview, he knew something strange was going on. “I genuinely at that point knew I was in some sort of ruse. I didn’t know what the ruse was, but I don’t know why I wasn’t more amenable,” he says in the clip.

He continues, “I watched the video, and I’m like, ‘Dude, just say you wear wigs!’”

The origin of the meme

The “wigs” moment originated from a 2004 interview in which Monaghan secretly pranked Wood.

Using a disguised voice over an audio feed, Monaghan peppered Wood with a string of odd questions, including whether he wore wigs, if he planned to wear wigs, and when he might wear them.

Wood, unaware that his co-star was behind the bizarre line of questioning, gave a series of awkward, confused responses.

The interview appeared as a hidden Easter egg on The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Extended Edition DVD—and became internet gold years later.

The internet reacts

The resurfaced clip quickly went viral on TikTok, sparking plenty of reactions.

“HE WAS LYING!?!” one person commented.

“The inflection of MAYBE was exactly the same,” another wrote.

Someone else said, “‘You wore a wig every day’ is what did me in on this one lol.”

In a Reddit thread discussing the meme, one user added some context: “It’s a little hard to tell from this clip, but they’re not in the same room, so they can only hear each other. They both worked together on The Lord of the Rings, and the one asking the questions is pranking him by disguising his voice.”

Others speculated that Wood was just trying to power through. “I think he was just so thrown off by the whole interview at that point and was just trying to get through the questions,” one person wrote.

Either way, it’s nice to see it revisited all these years later.

