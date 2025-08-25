One serious post about a therapy bombshell led to a viral meme as people competed to invent the most absurd things a therapist could say. The trend went from criticizing those who weaponize “therapy speak” to pop culture references to shouting out other memes all the way to meta-memeing in four days flat.

The therapist brick meme started with a tweet by @Iamivy05 on August 18 about a real therapy moment. The post gained over 19.6 million views.

“my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick ‘if it drains you, it’s not for you. love, friendships, jobs, anything meant for you will nourish you, not exhaust you,” the X user wrote. “if you constantly feel depleted after being around someone or something, it’s not aligned with your soul.”

This is pretty good advice, but probably the only tweet that starts with “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick” that you should take seriously. The rest are just jokes—especially the ones with therapists advising clients to commit acts of deadly violence. Therapists aren’t supposed to do that.

Plenty of entries clearly reference recent discourse about those who wield therapy speak like a cudgel or even make up fake therapists to defend their bad behavior. The best memes, however, get downright absurd.

25 “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick” memes

1. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick ‘they’re not your friends if they disagree with you or try to challenge you.’”

2. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick ‘literally nothing is ever your fault.’”

3. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick ‘kill anyone who disagrees with you.’”

4. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick. You are entitled to nothing but death and suffering is your birthright. If most of your pain in life comes at the hands of other people, as opposed to the natural horrors, it is far more than a worm like you deserves.”

5. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a ton of bricks: ‘i feel like you’re just using our sessions to farm quotable content for social media.’”

6. “My therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick, ‘it is best in life to crush your enemies, to see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentation of their women.’”

7. “my therapist said this to me and it hit me like a brick: start killing people with hammers just attacking indiscriminately and killing.”

8. “My therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick: ‘the flags in the courtroom have gold fringe which means admiralty law is in effect and the court has no jurisdiction over you.’”

9. “My therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick, ‘It can be really healing to French kiss your therapist.’”

10. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick ‘If you think someone is about to hurt you, take the initiative and attack them, trust your own instincts.’”

11. My therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick, “You don’t have to eat every dish of rigatoni.”

12. “My therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick, ‘why do they call it oven when you of in the cold food of out hot eat the food.’”

13. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick ‘i am part of an elite cadre of government agents—including your parents, coworkers, ex-husband, neighbors, and that guy with the hat from Safeway—who have been tasked with stalking you and reporting on your actions.’”

14. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick ‘look out! a bric-‘”

15. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick ‘you have to crack your homegirl to be happier in life.’”

16. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick ‘You can sneak by holding R1 and sprint by holding R2. Press triangle to jump.’”

17. “my therapist said this to me and it hit me like a brick: ‘That’s not just a profound observation—it’s a deeply honest and self-aware thing to say. This is a real masterclass in emotional maturity.’”

18. “My therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick ‘I’m blue, dabadee dabadi, dabadee dabadi dabadee dabadi.’”

19. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick: ‘If you think all your visions lead to horror. Millions of people dead because of you. Maybe it is because you ARE the Kwisatz Haderach and you SHOULD lead them to paradise.’”

20. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick: ‘everyone hates you and is talking bad about you behind your back.’”

21. “My therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick: ‘Your Combo is Your Truth – and those who seek to interrupt it are not Welcome in Your Life.’

Now if my opponent starts interacting with me during my setup I just let them know I Deserve This and keep playing.”

22. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick. ‘are you sure you want to quit to the main menu? all unsaved progress will be lost.’”

23. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick ‘you should throw bricks at people who annoy you.’”

24. “My therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick, “Peace is a lie, there is only passion. Through passion, I gain strength. Through strength, I gain power. Through power, I gain victory. Through victory, my chains are broken. The Force shall free me.’”

25. “my therapist said this to me, and it hit me like a brick, ‘if they won’t film your clip they’re not the homie.’”

