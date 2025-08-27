Walmart recalls radioactive shrimp, the internet responds with memes—29 of the best

Radioactive shrimp memes bombarded social media after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked Walmart for a recall. Yes, this means that certain bags of shrimp from the superstore chain contained radiation. No, eating the shrimp will not give you shrimp-based superpowers. Stop asking.

Featured Video

Walmart recalls shrimp contaminated with radioactive isotope

The recall targets Great Value brand raw frozen shrimp and currently impacts 13 states. A sample test detected the radioactive isotope Cesium-137 among the shellfish from Indonesia, which can make you sick at low levels of exposure over time.

The FDA warns the public to not eat certain Great Value frozen shrimp at Walmart due to possible contamination with a radioactive isotope. pic.twitter.com/p9EAfnr6GT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2025

Advertisement

Radiation sickness is very serious, but all these decades of comic books full of superheroes who got their start from exposure to radioactive animals means that social media isn’t taking it very seriously. Instead, everyone’s making memes about the powers they might gain from eating the Walmart shrimp.

This soon evolved into posts showing what might happen if you do eat the value brand seafood, drawing from old memes and popular media. There’s also no shortage of jokes targeting Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Francis Kennedy Jr.

If you’ve already eaten some of this shrimp and didn’t start glowing, that’s probably because you need to consume it consistently over time to see any obvious effects. Donald Schaffner, a Rutgers University food safety expert, called the risk of illness from eating a bit of radioactive Walmart shrimp “quite low.”

Still, please don’t eat the shrimp. Just make memes.

Advertisement

29 radioactive shrimp memes

1.

2.

Advertisement

3.

4.

Advertisement

5.

6.

Advertisement

7.

8.

Advertisement

9.

10.

Advertisement

11.

12.

Advertisement

13.

14.

Advertisement

15.

16.

Advertisement

17.

18.

Advertisement

19.

20.

Advertisement

21.

22.

Advertisement

23.

24.

Advertisement

25.

26.

Advertisement

27.

28.

Advertisement

29.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.