Memes

Walmart recalls radioactive shrimp, the internet responds with memes—29 of the best

“Would you still love me if I was a radioactive shrimp?”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Left: A Stack Of Great Value Raw Shrimp Bags In A Grocery Freezer. Right: Radioactive man meme. Caption overlay reads 'Me after eating a whole bag of them walmart radioactive shrimp.'

Radioactive shrimp memes bombarded social media after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked Walmart for a recall. Yes, this means that certain bags of shrimp from the superstore chain contained radiation. No, eating the shrimp will not give you shrimp-based superpowers. Stop asking.

Walmart recalls shrimp contaminated with radioactive isotope

The recall targets Great Value brand raw frozen shrimp and currently impacts 13 states. A sample test detected the radioactive isotope Cesium-137 among the shellfish from Indonesia, which can make you sick at low levels of exposure over time.

Radiation sickness is very serious, but all these decades of comic books full of superheroes who got their start from exposure to radioactive animals means that social media isn’t taking it very seriously. Instead, everyone’s making memes about the powers they might gain from eating the Walmart shrimp.

This soon evolved into posts showing what might happen if you do eat the value brand seafood, drawing from old memes and popular media. There’s also no shortage of jokes targeting Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Francis Kennedy Jr.

If you’ve already eaten some of this shrimp and didn’t start glowing, that’s probably because you need to consume it consistently over time to see any obvious effects. Donald Schaffner, a Rutgers University food safety expert, called the risk of illness from eating a bit of radioactive Walmart shrimp “quite low.”

Still, please don’t eat the shrimp. Just make memes.

29 radioactive shrimp memes

1.

Radioactive shrimp meme with an image of a glowing man at a restaurant booth.
@RealKateMelvin/X

2.

Radioactive shrimp meme with the video of the food influencers right after the car hit the restaurant.
@failarmy/X

3.

Radioactive shrimp meme with a Beetlejuice gif.
@benedictsred/X

4.

Radioactive shrimp meme with glowing and floating SpongeBob.
@MorningBrew/X

5.

Radioactive shrimp meme with an image of a toilet bowl glowing green.
@GloryDoge/X

6.

Tweet reading 'My superhero origin story starts with me eating radioactive shrimp from Walmart.'
@EODHappyCaptain/X

7.

Radioactive shrimp meme with a gif of a green glowing stick figure emerging from the woods.
@_Hazardous_Wolf/X

8.

Radioactive shrimp meme with a clip of people in shrimp costumes dancing in a court room.
@thereidfeed/X

9.

Radioactive shrimp meme with a video of a man in a play getting electrocuted.
@101Iight/X

10.

Radioactive shrimp meme with two shots from The Sopranos.
@SopranosWorld/X

11.

Radioactive shrimp meme with the betting board shot from Cabin in the Woods.
@SundaeDivine/X

12.

Radioactive shrimp meme with a clip of a figure rising through suspended hoops.
@nhllex/X

13.

Radioactive shrimp meme with a gif of Homer Simpson eating radioactive material.
@BusinessFamous/X

14.

Tweet reading 'Crazy that radioactive shrimp doesn’t even break like top 3 things to be concerned about in America rn'
@caitcamelia/X

15.

Bluesky post reading 'Breaking: Robert F. Kennedy Jr bit a radioactive shrimp. The shrimp has now died'
@stonekettle.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

16.

Radioactive shrimp meme with a gif of a man's face melting off.
@UltimoLegend/X

17.

Bluesky post reading 'If you do not want radioactive shrimp, remember to ask your waiter or waitress.'
@riversidecasino.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

18.

Radioactive shrimp meme with a gif of a cartoon goblin man holding a mop.
@benmorgan1030.bsky.social‬/X

19.

Bluesky post reading 'Hear me out. Peter Parker got but by a radioactive spider. The Hulk? Radioactive super strength id. So if you eat the radioactive Walmart shrimp...'
@hillarymonahan.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

20.

Radioactive shrimp meme with a giant lobster from Dark Souls.
@wyntrchylde.bsky.social/Bluesky

21.

Radioactive shrimp meme with a photo of several cats sitting on a car with glowing eyes.
@abbyhiggs.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

22.

Bluesky post reading 'would you still love me if I was a radioactive shrimp?'
@loop528.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

23.

Radioactive shrimp meme with an image of Godzilla fighting a giant lobster.
@prchovanec.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

24.

Bluesky post reading 'Gonna go feast on radioactive shrimp cocktail while riding the ferris wheel at Chernobyl. Come along too if you'd like to start the ghoulification process.'
@blobstar.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

25.

Radioactive shrimp meme in the superhero sweating over two buttons format.
u/HatesAwards via Reddit

26.

Threads post reading 'Cher Nobyl would be a great drag name for a radioactive shrimp'
@itsalittleteapot/Threads

27.

Radioactive shrimp meme with a green glowing car in the rain.
@entomemeology/Instagram

28.

Radioactive shrimp meme with Ninja Turtles style text.
@kdinjenzenvo.com‬/Bluesky

29.

@joe.fit This song is going nuclear. ☢️ #shrimp ♬ original sound – The Morning News w/ Matt & Rob

TAGS

Memes Walmart
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot