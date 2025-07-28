Justin Timberlake’s “giving nothing” tour performances turn into a massive meme

Clips from Justin Timberlake’s tour have gone viral as fans mock his half-hearted performances and crowd-dependent vocals.

Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour launched in April 2024 and is now winding down, but not without controversy. Despite it being his first tour in five years, footage from recent shows has sparked a wave of viral memes and criticism across TikTok and other social media platforms.

During European stops in Ireland and Romania, Timberlake was captured on video singing only short fragments of his own songs. In one widely shared clip by @stereogum, he performed “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by only singing the opening words before dancing unenthusiastically while the crowd sang for him. The video included the now-viral text overlay, “Go girl give us nothing.” It has amassed over 5.4 million views.

Another concert video from Dublin showed nearly identical behavior. Timberlake gave minimal vocal effort and relied heavily on the audience to carry the songs. That clip drew even more attention, racking up over 20.9 million views and nearly 2.6K videos using the sound to meme about Timberlake’s “performance.”

TikTok reacts and memes to Timberlake’s unenthusiastic performance

While some fans were amused, others expressed frustration, especially those who paid hundreds for tickets. One TikTok, posted by @90skid4lyfe, features a video of Timberlake with the caption, “Imagine paying $500 for this type of energy at a Justin Timberlake concert in 2025.”

Creators also connected Timberlake’s recent performances to his June 2024 DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, New York. In one especially popular TikTok, @snarkymarky jokingly reenacted Timberlake’s alleged arrest moment.

According to a Page Six source, Timberlake reportedly “said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?‘ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’”

This interaction was memed about at the time, and given the lackluster approach to the world tour the singer was so worried about, people have taken to including it as a callback in their videos.

Another TikToker wrote, “I work like Justin Timberlake performs songs.” They immediately started looking at their phone rather than their laptop when he stopped singing.

As the tour finally nears its end, Timberlake’s performances continue to trend, for reasons he probably didn’t mean.

