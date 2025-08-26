26 memes and reactions to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement breaking the internet

The internet is currently breaking under the weight of the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement announcement. Described in their joint Instagram post as a marriage between your two favorite school teachers, meme saturation is reaching warp speed across social media.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the post reads.

They included five engagement photos inside a spectacular garden, including a close-up of Taylor’s ring. The post was so popular that it appeared to break Instagram itself. Some users grabbed screenshots of the blank “likes” page, as though it had reached a number the site couldn’t handle.

🚨 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement post has broken Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Ugaljxx3KD — Taylor Swift Charts+ (@chartstswift) August 26, 2025

The line about the teachers instantly inspired memes as people replaced the celebrity couple with pairs from popular media. Everyone else is simply freaking out. This is one of the most-watched relationships and highly anticipated engagements in all of pop culture.

Many are also predicting that the announcement will cause controversy among certain folk who are not fans of Taylor Swift and what they think she represents. Meanwhile, those who feel pretty neutral about the pair still made remarks, usually about how this will impact their lives no matter what they do.

So far, however, most of the negative comments remain on the subject of that ring, which some people find to be rather ugly. There are also a few on how weird it is for a billionaire to call herself an English teacher. Still, most are deliriously positive.

26 Swift-Kelce engagement memes and reactions

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

