Memes

26 memes and reactions to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement breaking the internet

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Left: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights. Right: The Simpsons characters Edna Krabappel and Principle Skinner locked together, caption overlay reads 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.'

The internet is currently breaking under the weight of the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement announcement. Described in their joint Instagram post as a marriage between your two favorite school teachers, meme saturation is reaching warp speed across social media.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the post reads.

They included five engagement photos inside a spectacular garden, including a close-up of Taylor’s ring. The post was so popular that it appeared to break Instagram itself. Some users grabbed screenshots of the blank “likes” page, as though it had reached a number the site couldn’t handle.

The line about the teachers instantly inspired memes as people replaced the celebrity couple with pairs from popular media. Everyone else is simply freaking out. This is one of the most-watched relationships and highly anticipated engagements in all of pop culture.

Many are also predicting that the announcement will cause controversy among certain folk who are not fans of Taylor Swift and what they think she represents. Meanwhile, those who feel pretty neutral about the pair still made remarks, usually about how this will impact their lives no matter what they do.

So far, however, most of the negative comments remain on the subject of that ring, which some people find to be rather ugly. There are also a few on how weird it is for a billionaire to call herself an English teacher. Still, most are deliriously positive.

26 Swift-Kelce engagement memes and reactions

1.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement meme with Simpsons characters.
@ditzkoff/X
2.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement meme with two characters standing next to each other.
@sbstryker/X

3.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement meme with two people about to kiss.
@ditzkoff/X
4.

Tweet reading 'The way she's always like yup that's me and that stupid guy i keep around'
@milfpatrol123/X

5.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement meme with a painting of Paul Revere.
@Siobachka/X
6.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement meme with a gif of a woman tapping her head with her fingernails.
@rapunzelrry/X

7.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement meme with a gif of a man running away.
@tschairman/X
8.

Tweet reading 'better than a push notification: learned about the Taylor Swift engagement because a woman outside of Madewell was yelling it into her phone'
@boneysoups/X

9.

Tweet reading 'Oh, what a shame to start crying over Taylor Swift's engagement, good thing I have therapy today'
@afterglowflor/X
10.

Tweet reading 'Holy shit it's actually happening' with a screenshot of another tweet.
@uncledoomer/X

11.

Tweet reading 'You have to admit, 'self-identified English teacher with a private jet' is such a funny category of human.'
@zzzzaaaacccchhh/X
12.

Tweet reading 'you want me to work? taylor swift just told the world she is engaged to be married and you want me to work?'
@penthouseheart/X

13.

Tweet reading 'Taylor/Travis wedding going to feature worse poetry readings than any random cousin'
@BrandyLJensen/X
14.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement meme tweet reading 'Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift just got engaged and you’re bearish?'
@CramerTracker/X

15.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement meme with an image of a man in front of a TV pretending to be part of a huddle.
@rubywdc/X
16.

Tweet reading 'The wedding streamed on Disney+ with 4 vinyl pressings of the ceremony'
@tannertan36/X

17.

Tweet reading 'HELP TAYLOR AND TRAVIS PAY FOR THEIR WEDDING DAY BY PRE-ORDERING THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL NOW!'
@clayd_yila/X
18.

Tweet reading 'Trump levying massive tariffs on Reading if he doesn’t get invited.'
@lossaygosh.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

19.

Bluesky post reading 'this is going to Kool-Aid Man all the other discourses, for better or for worse'
@womplestiltskin.bsky.social‬/Bluesky
20.

Bluesky post reading 'This makes me so happy! Not that I give much of a crap about them, just because I'm really looking forward to football bros being irrationally triggered.'
@gratefulteddy.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

21.

Bluesky post reading 'is this woke or anti-woke coded'
@guan.dk‬/X
22.

Bluesky post reading 'her transformation into a tradwife is nearly complete'
@greyvvaren.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

23.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement meme with a screenshot of Swift hugging Shivrang.
u/Easy-Attitude7196 via Reddit
24.

Reddit comment reading ' Me wanting to pull my daughter out of school right now to tell her the news.'
u/sky_blue_true via Reddit

25.

Reddit comment reading ' “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.' The ring is ugly.'
u/TheTastyLore via Reddit
26.

Reddit comment reading ' the most annoying person you know is crying tears of joy right now'
u/cosmicangels03 via Reddit

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
