Who is Ian Hawke and why is he a meme?

Ian Hawke is a fictional character played by actor and comedian David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development) in the Alvin and the Chipmunks live-action film series. Hawke is the main antagonist of the chipmunks in the films.

The first Alvin and the Chipmunks film came out on December 14th, 2007. The film’s main villain was Ian Hawke (Cross), who was an executive at JETT Records and a former college friend of David Seville (played by Jason Lee). Hawke appears again in 2009’s Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squekquel and 2011’s Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked.

‘I Never Lose’ Ian Hawke meme, explained

Soon after the release of the first Chipmunks film in 2007, Hawke began appearing in Photoshopped memes. However, Hawke truly gained prominence as a meme in April 2024, when he began appearing in the slideshow format. Several of the Ian Hawke memes center around Hawke’s catchphrase: “I never lose.”

How did Ian Hawke become a meme?

Early in the 2010s, Ian Hawke began appearing in the form of film clips on sites such as YouTube. Fairly under-the-radar posts began to surface on Twitter around the same time. However, by 2019, something began to stir in the Hawkeverse, as Know Your Meme user IanHawkeFan1 began posting Ian Hawke photoshops, all of unknown origin.

On June 7, 2019, the first viral Ian Hawke meme appeared on YouTube in a video posted by Over Hyped entitled, “Uncle Ian Goes Sicko Mode.” The video, which referenced the Travis Scott song, has received 27k views to date. Not earth-shattering, but not nothing, folks. Hawke had made his presence known.

Meme spread

Ian Hawke memes began increasing their internet presence in the early 2020s, including a Reddit post by a now-deleted account on May 31st, 2020 in subreddit /r/OkBuddyPersona which received 600 upvotes.

In 2022, Ian Hawke found his way to TikTok. On December 19th, a post by @literallythegosling in which Ian says, “I told you, Dave. I never lose,” accompanied by text reading a joke about being a virgin, garnered over 1.5 million plays and 272k likes over the two years since.

Nine months later, on September 4th, 2023, a similar TikTok was posted by @josephpostingstuff saw over 2.7 million plays and nearly 300k likes in seven months.

Shortly thereafter, on December 19th, 2023, Twitter/X user @slvppy put up a post on the platform reading “this mf was really the suge knight of the chipmunks 😭.” The post got over 123,000 likes in four months and further established the Ian-Hawke-as-alpha theme.

Ian Hawke slideshow trend

Ian Hawke’s true internet presence came to a head in April 2024, when he fit perfectly into the slideshow format alongside, of all things, the song “The Hanging Tree” from the Hunger Games films.

These Ian Hawke slideshows played on the sports slideshow trend, popular mainly with football fans while utilizing a TikTok sound of “The Hanging Tree” TikTok sound.

In the sports context, two photos were used to provide a split-screen of an athlete’s face, often in black and white, with the sliding photo providing text describing a more impressive achievement by the person and/or one of their competitors.

For the Ian Hawke variation, the trend utilized the split-screen format while portraying Ian as a superior character. The first instance of an Ian Hawke slideshow in this format was posted on April 20th, 2024 by TikTokker @ianhawkesigma. The post gained over 6.8 million plays and 492k likes in six days. From there, the format spread across TikTok, going viral in many forms throughout April 2024.

Ian Hawke meme examples

