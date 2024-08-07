Wooimbouttamakeanameformyselfere is an unspaced version of “Woo, I’m about to make a name for myself here“—a line spoken by Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine. The character, played by Channing Tatum, speaks in a Cajun or Creole accent and drops the quote rapidly without pause.

Days after the film was released to general audiences, a Twitter user started a meme by quote-tweeting a clip of this moment and repeating the line in text, written to sound more like it was spoken in the scene.

Where does the line ‘Woo, I’m about to make a name for myself here’ come from?

The statement originates from the film Deadpool & Wolverine, a superhero crossover romp that grossed over $100 million in the first 24 hours after its release.

Channing Tatum delivered the line as Gambit, an X-Men character and mutant whose parents abandoned him at birth and before the New Orleans Thieves Guild kidnapped him from the hospital. Because he was raised in this environment, he’s often portrayed as having a Creole or Cajun accent.

What does ‘wooimbouttamakeanameformyselfere’ mean?

In the Deadpool & Wolverine scene, Gambit and other characters are squaring up against an opposing group of superpowered individuals defending the main antagonist while debris burns around them. As everyone prepares to fight, Gambit expresses his excitement and anticipation for the violence to come.

“You know how long I’ve been waiting for this?” he says. “Woo, I’m about to make a name for myself here.”

Tatum’s not-so-great accent, which has left people uncertain whether he was trying to make it Cajun or Creole, resulted in a quick-spoken line that intentionally left out the precise pronunciation. Writing it out as it sounds in the clip resulted in “wooimbouttamakeanameformyselfere.”

Why and how is it a meme?

Some social media users found this line funny because they feel that Tatum’s attempt at the accent was poor and are making fun of him for this. This would not be the first time that the actor became the subject of fun because of an accent he attempted in a film. See the “My name is Jeff” meme.

Others are simply amused by the act of taking a statement and squishing it together like that.

Following the initial Twitter post, the scene grabbed the attention of TikTok users, and someone created a green screen version of the character saying the line for meme purposes. As July turned into August, users started inserting Gambit into all kinds of everyday situations.

On other platforms, people used screenshots from other popular media.

‘Wooimbouttamakeanameformyselfere’ meme origins

Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters on July 26, 2024, breaking box office records and starting multiple meme formats. Social media users were pointing out issues with Gambit’s accent by the 28th, quickly followed by posts focused on Gamit’s “woo, I’m about to make a name for myself” line.

The first instance of a user posting the statement without spaces between words happened on August 1 by user @drengoku3, although they wrote it as “Whoooimboutamakeanameformyselfyea” and didn’t get much attention for it. The next day, user @BeansGoodTakes quote tweeted the famous clip with the version that became the meme and went viral.

Examples

