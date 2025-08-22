The “barbershop haircut that costs a quarter” meme from “Newsies” is blowing up on TikTok

Every so often, TikTok latches onto a forgotten moment and turns it into a full-blown meme. This is precisely what happened with “A barbershop haircut that costs a quarter,” a line from the musical Newsies.

It first went viral after a clip from an amateur theater production was posted on TikTok in 2021. The phrase resurfaced on TikTok this summer, years after its original viral debut, sparking reenactments and edits across the app.

The clip featured actor Kevin James Sievert (@kevinjamessievert) delivering the line during the song “King of New York” in a Wisconsin production. He emphasized the word “quarter” with a heavy New York accent, stretching it into “qwarta.” Audience cheers followed instantly, and the moment became a highlight for viewers. Initially, the video went viral in 2021, but reposts in 2025 gave the meme new life.

The origin of the viral theater clip

The first viral upload appeared on March 3, 2021, when TikToker @jordanarrasmith shared footage of the scene. Text overlay predicted the moment would steal the show, and it quickly took off. It gained more than 152.3K likes and now has over 1.1 million views.

It was reposted again in December 2023 by @shawndholmes, clarifying that it came from his recording of his little brother Kevin’s performance in Milwaukee. His post of the recording has been viewed over 18.8 million times.

TikTok resurrects the “barbershop haircut that costs a quarter” meme

The meme’s resurgence in 2025 came with a twist of Accuracy Meme Reenactments and brainrot edits. On May 14, TikToker @mokamochaa recreated the delivery with exaggerated flair, earning more than 210,000 likes in just two weeks. Other creators followed, staging theatrical versions of the line or weaving it into skits. They are similar to the recent reenactments of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton attempting to sneak out of the house.

People aren’t only doing reenactments; they are remixing the video, creating edits, and following other brainrot trends.

Kevin James Sievert himself even responded to the clip of himself going viral again in a video where he sang, “If you don’t love me at my, ‘A barbershop haircut that costs a qwarta,’ then you don’t deserve me at my, ‘wooah-oh-oh,’” giving a sliding riff at the end.

The resurgence is further evidence of how TikTok constantly retools old material. Some memes thrive for weeks, others resurface years later with new contexts. The “barbershop haircut” moment now joins the growing list of niche performance clips that social media users have transformed into a popular TikTok trend.

