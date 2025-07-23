The internet is remembering the great Ozzy Osbourne’s most iconic moments and memes after his passing on Tuesday. While many will always hold him as the founder of Black Sabbath, a heavy metal giant, seller of over 100 million albums, and the Prince of Darkness, others recall how incredibly relatable and hilarious he was.
Millennials in particular remember him for The Osbournes, one of the first celebrity reality shows, which gave us the memes that endure today.
Ozzy Osbourne, a legend in more ways than one
One of the most refreshing things about Ozzy was that he never tried to portray himself as perfect. Far from it, in fact. On the 2000s era reality series, he was as chaotic at home as he was on stage.
With the rise of social media following years after the show’s cancellation, people dug up clips and screenshots of Ozzy’s funniest moments, including confessions that he had no idea what was going on. At other times, he could deliver the best one-liners, like the time he named Denzel Washington as the actor to play him in his biopic.
Memes like these feel highly relevant again in an age of political chaos, economic instability, and AI-fueled unreality in which we all just have to do our best to get through the day. Oftentimes we, too, feel like we don’t know what planet we’re on.
He also appeared in other TV shows, films, commercials, and loved to goof around with other celebrities as his strange, bitey self—not a persona, but just the way he was.
I think Ozzy would like to be remembered for his humor as well as his music.
23 Ozzy Osbourne memes and moments
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.