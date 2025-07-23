Advertisement
“I don’t know what planet I’m on”: Remembering Ozzy Osbourne’s defining moments on the internet

“It could have been worse. I could’ve been Sting.”

Lindsey Weedston
The internet is remembering the great Ozzy Osbourne’s most iconic moments and memes after his passing on Tuesday. While many will always hold him as the founder of Black Sabbath, a heavy metal giant, seller of over 100 million albums, and the Prince of Darkness, others recall how incredibly relatable and hilarious he was.

Millennials in particular remember him for The Osbournes, one of the first celebrity reality shows, which gave us the memes that endure today.

Ozzy Osbourne, a legend in more ways than one

One of the most refreshing things about Ozzy was that he never tried to portray himself as perfect. Far from it, in fact. On the 2000s era reality series, he was as chaotic at home as he was on stage.

With the rise of social media following years after the show’s cancellation, people dug up clips and screenshots of Ozzy’s funniest moments, including confessions that he had no idea what was going on. At other times, he could deliver the best one-liners, like the time he named Denzel Washington as the actor to play him in his biopic.

Memes like these feel highly relevant again in an age of political chaos, economic instability, and AI-fueled unreality in which we all just have to do our best to get through the day. Oftentimes we, too, feel like we don’t know what planet we’re on.

He also appeared in other TV shows, films, commercials, and loved to goof around with other celebrities as his strange, bitey self—not a persona, but just the way he was.

I think Ozzy would like to be remembered for his humor as well as his music.

23 Ozzy Osbourne memes and moments

1.

Shots of Ozzy Osbourne hugging Sharron and saying 'I adore you, sweetheart. Now fuck off.'
2.

Relatable Ozzy Osbourne screenshots from his reality TV show.
3.

4.

Ozzy Osbourne in an interview getting the question 'Who would you pick to play you in a movie about your life?' and replying 'Denzel Washington.'
5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

An incomparable legend.

Jonny Edwards (@veritasgaston.bsky.social) 2025-07-22T19:17:24.475Z
12.

Ozzy Osbourne, Take Me Out To The Ball Game

13.

14.

Ozzy Osbourne: “Donald Trump is a felon…”

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Ozzy Osbourne (1948–2025) 🦇

20.

wholesome Ozzy
21.

Tricky one
First published:

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

