The internet is remembering the great Ozzy Osbourne’s most iconic moments and memes after his passing on Tuesday. While many will always hold him as the founder of Black Sabbath, a heavy metal giant, seller of over 100 million albums, and the Prince of Darkness, others recall how incredibly relatable and hilarious he was.

Millennials in particular remember him for The Osbournes, one of the first celebrity reality shows, which gave us the memes that endure today.

Ozzy Osbourne, a legend in more ways than one

One of the most refreshing things about Ozzy was that he never tried to portray himself as perfect. Far from it, in fact. On the 2000s era reality series, he was as chaotic at home as he was on stage.

they invented reality tv pic.twitter.com/pAmaMp0zHa — bearwiitch (@bearwiitch) July 22, 2025

With the rise of social media following years after the show’s cancellation, people dug up clips and screenshots of Ozzy’s funniest moments, including confessions that he had no idea what was going on. At other times, he could deliver the best one-liners, like the time he named Denzel Washington as the actor to play him in his biopic.

Memes like these feel highly relevant again in an age of political chaos, economic instability, and AI-fueled unreality in which we all just have to do our best to get through the day. Oftentimes we, too, feel like we don’t know what planet we’re on.

He also appeared in other TV shows, films, commercials, and loved to goof around with other celebrities as his strange, bitey self—not a persona, but just the way he was.

I think Ozzy would like to be remembered for his humor as well as his music.

23 Ozzy Osbourne memes and moments

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Sharon Osbourne straightening Ozzy’s hair with an iron. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/fJ3FxUQ6yw — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) July 22, 2025

8.

the one and only Ozzy Osbourne pic.twitter.com/p0YKD8mVRW — meme bastard 🍕 (@mask_bastard) July 14, 2025

9.

reminder that Sharon Osbourne would throw hands for Ozzy Osbourne 😭 she got sued after this pic.twitter.com/rwZGLnFk7M — Pop & Hot Culture (@notgwendalupe) July 22, 2025

10.

Rest In Peace



Ozzy Osbourne pic.twitter.com/LeKBlYwVXD — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSubX) July 22, 2025

11.

12.

Ozzy Osbourne, Take Me Out To The Ball Game — Codify Baseball (@codifybaseball.bsky.social) 2025-07-22T22:00:26.109Z

13.

my fav ozzy clip every cat owner knows this feeling

rip legend pic.twitter.com/MgcToLks0z — MJ 𖦹 Thrawn’s PR manager (@chimaera_chat) July 22, 2025

14.

15.

miranda cosgrove asking ozzy osbourne for a selfie, 2003 pic.twitter.com/ZabDadkALB — Pop & Hot Culture (@notgwendalupe) July 22, 2025

16.

Remembering my brother in music, Ozzy Osbourne. I’ve always looked back at this commercial we shot in ’03 so fondly. The last time we spoke was backstage of Dancing with The Stars season 9, when he told me how much he loved the Osmond song, “Crazy Horses”…talk about crazy!… pic.twitter.com/fUBHNxqZuK — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) July 22, 2025

17.

https://twitter.com/MissSassbox/status/1947731787976708439

18.

Ozzy Osbourne World of Warcraft commercial (2009) pic.twitter.com/FidLo7OFd7 — Video Game History (@VideoGameHstry) July 22, 2025

19.

20.

21.

