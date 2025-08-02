“Warios your Kong”: 25 Donkey Kong Bananza memes celebrating the best Switch 2 game yet

Donkey Kong Bananza is the breakout hit for the Nintendo Switch 2, and online fans are signaling their acclaim with bunches of memes. The platformer, often compared to the beloved Super Mario Odyssey, garnered stellar reviews after its mid-July release and received the designation of “masterpiece” from critics.
Anything so loved must be meme’d, and players aren’t holding back.
“Every element comes together”
Released on July 17, 2025, Donkey Kong Bananza is the franchise’s first 3D platformer since Donkey Kong 64 of 1999. It also features a kind of open-world format, but its most notable quirk is the fact that the iconic gorilla can destroy most of the available landscape.
Doing so grants you access to numerous collectables as you engage in a gold rush against mining company VoidCo. Multiple characters from past games appear, including your songbird companion, Pauline.
Fan and critic receptions have been overwhelmingly positive. The game currently boasts a 91/100 on Metacritic and a 99 percent recommended rate on OpenCritic. However, fan ratings are even more positive.
On IGN, user Logan Plant gave the game a perfect 10.
“Bananza is a constant crescendo across its 20-hour campaign and beyond, with puzzle-platforming concepts that only grow richer as DK and Pauline dive deeper toward the Planet Core,” he wrote. “Every element comes together in complete harmony to create Nintendo’s first Switch 2 masterpiece.”
25 Donkey Kong Bananza memes
Memes largely focus on the game’s signature gimmick—breaking everything in sight. Others made references to past games or simply used the opportunity to gush about how good it is. People love this game like Donkey Kong loves bananas.
1.
2.
3.
🚧Donkey Kong Bananza Spoilers🚧 . . .— 🏴☠️Cap’n Quack 🦆(COMMS OPEN) (@captainquack.bsky.social) July 27, 2025 at 3:13 PM
[image or embed]
4.
Get yourself a partner who looks at you the same way Donkey Kong looks at bananas in Bananza.— Jon Davies 🦖 (@sovanjedi.bsky.social) July 27, 2025 at 5:39 AM
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
Donkey Kong Bananza pic.twitter.com/pYHADlvi2T— Cresta (@Crestamorph) July 21, 2025
20.
21.
#DonkeyKongBananza pic.twitter.com/7FYu3u16FD— 🗡️🛡️Hylian Hero🏹💣 (@HylianH3ro) July 27, 2025
22.
23.
24.
25.
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.