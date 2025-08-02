“Warios your Kong”: 25 Donkey Kong Bananza memes celebrating the best Switch 2 game yet

Donkey Kong Bananza is the breakout hit for the Nintendo Switch 2, and online fans are signaling their acclaim with bunches of memes. The platformer, often compared to the beloved Super Mario Odyssey, garnered stellar reviews after its mid-July release and received the designation of “masterpiece” from critics.

Featured Video

Anything so loved must be meme’d, and players aren’t holding back.

“Every element comes together”

Released on July 17, 2025, Donkey Kong Bananza is the franchise’s first 3D platformer since Donkey Kong 64 of 1999. It also features a kind of open-world format, but its most notable quirk is the fact that the iconic gorilla can destroy most of the available landscape.

Advertisement

Doing so grants you access to numerous collectables as you engage in a gold rush against mining company VoidCo. Multiple characters from past games appear, including your songbird companion, Pauline.

Fan and critic receptions have been overwhelmingly positive. The game currently boasts a 91/100 on Metacritic and a 99 percent recommended rate on OpenCritic. However, fan ratings are even more positive.

On IGN, user Logan Plant gave the game a perfect 10.

“Bananza is a constant crescendo across its 20-hour campaign and beyond, with puzzle-platforming concepts that only grow richer as DK and Pauline dive deeper toward the Planet Core,” he wrote. “Every element comes together in complete harmony to create Nintendo’s first Switch 2 masterpiece.”

Advertisement

25 Donkey Kong Bananza memes

Memes largely focus on the game’s signature gimmick—breaking everything in sight. Others made references to past games or simply used the opportunity to gush about how good it is. People love this game like Donkey Kong loves bananas.

1.

“Donkey Kong Bananza feels like Wario World.”Fine. *Warios your Kong — ExpandDong (@expanddong64.bsky.social) 2025-07-28T13:44:17.465Z

Advertisement

2.

donkey kong bananza is gonna hit really hard when bananas go extinct in 8 years — chester, omter (@fratboychester.bsky.social) 2025-07-29T01:59:12.894Z

3.

Advertisement

4.

Get yourself a partner who looks at you the same way Donkey Kong looks at bananas in Bananza. — Jon Davies 🦖 (@sovanjedi.bsky.social) July 27, 2025 at 5:39 AM

Advertisement

5.

Putting an “I bought this before he went crazy” sticker on my copy of Donkey Kong Bananza — Gretchen Leigh (@gretchenleigh.zone) 2025-07-28T18:24:15.684Z

6.

Advertisement

7.

When you slowly realise how many layers there are in Donkey Kong Bananza: — Liam Robertson (@liamrobertson.bsky.social) 2025-07-25T16:35:47.965Z

8.

Advertisement

9.

My controversial Donkey Kong Bananza opinion is that I preferred Pauline when she was a rock — Sean Seanson (@seanseanson.bsky.social) 2025-07-26T11:39:49.372Z

10.

Advertisement

11.

The game of the year is that first room you beat the shit out of in Donkey Kong Bananza. — Jordan Middler (@jordanmiddler.bsky.social) 2025-07-28T18:54:54.718Z

12.

Donkey Kong Bananza is actually a bad game because it teaches kids to throw things and I’m currently carrying two drink glasses and I really want to throw them — SrBilyon (@srbilyon.stormynights.games) 2025-07-27T15:44:10.410Z

Advertisement

13.

whenever someone trans says something slightly controversial on here — Impartial Derivative (@mikemay.bsky.social) 2025-07-27T22:19:58.902Z

14.

Advertisement

15.

16.

Advertisement

17.

“Donkey Kong Bananza is WAAAY better than Super Mario Odyssey”



No…they’re both PEAK in different ways 🤝 pic.twitter.com/oAxSa0QbFk — AS112 (@AS_12239) July 24, 2025

18.

Just beat Donkey Kong Bananza pic.twitter.com/uQc3oLtRw7 — Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) July 19, 2025

Advertisement

19.

20.

Advertisement

21.

Advertisement

22.

wow im loving donkey kong bananza so far pic.twitter.com/Qc98X9tJQK — lil (@adifying) July 24, 2025

23.

Advertisement

24.

This happened SO OFTEN during my playthrough of Bananza that I had to terribly illustrate it lol #DonkeyKongBananza pic.twitter.com/MvKrXS0iO8 — DJam (@OfficialDJam1) July 21, 2025

25.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.