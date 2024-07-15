The ‘if you asked me on a deeper level’ meme on TikTok, explained

The “If you asked me on a deeper level” meme is the latest TikTok trend where users post four photos or short videos sharing their surface-level thoughts about something or someone followed by their deeper-level thoughts about the same topic or person.

What is the ‘if you asked me on a deeper level’ meme on TikTok?

In the “If you asked me on a deeper level” meme trend on TikTok, folks are sharing what they tell others when they are asked about something that holds particular meaning to them. First, they write in the overlay, “If you asked me about X, I would say…” and share the simple, small-talk version of how they feel about the subject over the first two images, and then on the next two images, they write, “If you asked me on a deeper level about X, I would say…” and they share the deeper feelings they have for it, often writing some truly profound, beautiful prose in the process.

In the TikTok trend format, people who are utilizing this meme share four photos or videos about the topic they are obsessed with. The majority of these videos use the @favsoundds version of Linkin Park’s One More Light, although others deviate from this sound clip.

In a way, for many of those taking on this trend, it can be another way to share what their personal Roman Empire is.

When did the ‘if you asked me on a deeper level’ meme start on TikTok?

One of the earliest iterations of the “If you asked me on a deeper level” meme trend on TikTok came from TIkToker Hayley (@haleybreann00), in writing about her father and how they don’t communicate anymore because of his past abuse of her family and their pets. She posted the video on May 17th, 2024, and shared images of the sky and desert in the background.

Since then, the trend largely blew up over the course of June and picked up steam at the beginning of July. Some folks choose to share silly stories and thoughts with their viewers, while others offer a level of profundity that has brought commenters to tears.

Examples of the ‘deeper level’ trend on TikTok

In her take on the “If you asked me on a deeper level” meme trend, TikToker Carrie Coy (@slpcarriecoy) shared how impossibly wonderful and heartbreaking it is to be a speech therapist for children, and that it isn’t something that is so easy to explain in a casual conversation.

Meanwhile, Madre de Huarache (@madredehuarache) shared her profound love for her dog, Huarache.

Another TikToker, @aida_patricia, revealed her deeply-set love of ice cream and how it’s gotten her through many of the ups and downs in her life (although whether this is a joke is hard to tell, as this particular trend is a text-based format).

TikToker @gisssssele also jumped on the food theme, with her video about how much she loves seafood broil taking off with over 248k views.

Over on the BookTok side of things, author Sabrina (@sabrina_thecraftywriter) shared her innermost thoughts about the beauty of writing and just how integral it is to her life and who she is as a person.

More TikTok trends: