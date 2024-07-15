The ‘if you asked me on a deeper level’ meme on TikTok, explained

woman with bag of items with caption 'if you asked me what a speech therapist does, I'd say.....' (l) 'I help kids talk.' (c) 'Ask me on a deeper level...I'd say...' (r)

The “If you asked me on a deeper level” meme is the latest TikTok trend where users post four photos or short videos sharing their surface-level thoughts about something or someone followed by their deeper-level thoughts about the same topic or person.

What is the ‘if you asked me on a deeper level’ meme on TikTok?

In the “If you asked me on a deeper level” meme trend on TikTok, folks are sharing what they tell others when they are asked about something that holds particular meaning to them. First, they write in the overlay, “If you asked me about X, I would say…” and share the simple, small-talk version of how they feel about the subject over the first two images, and then on the next two images, they write, “If you asked me on a deeper level about X, I would say…” and they share the deeper feelings they have for it, often writing some truly profound, beautiful prose in the process.

In the TikTok trend format, people who are utilizing this meme share four photos or videos about the topic they are obsessed with. The majority of these videos use the @favsoundds version of Linkin Park’s One More Light, although others deviate from this sound clip.

In a way, for many of those taking on this trend, it can be another way to share what their personal Roman Empire is.

When did the ‘if you asked me on a deeper level’ meme start on TikTok?

One of the earliest iterations of the “If you asked me on a deeper level” meme trend on TikTok came from TIkToker Hayley (@haleybreann00), in writing about her father and how they don’t communicate anymore because of his past abuse of her family and their pets. She posted the video on May 17th, 2024, and shared images of the sky and desert in the background.

Photo of a cloudy desert sky. Text overlay reads, 'If you asked me about my dad...'
@haleybreann00/TikTok
Photo of a cloudy desert sky. Text overlay reads, 'I would say we don't communicate and that it's my choice'
@haleybreann00/TikTok
Photo out the window of an airplane. Text overlay reads, 'But if you asked me about my dad on a deeper level'
@haleybreann00/TikTok
Photo of a desert at sunrise. Text overlay says, 'I would break down in tears and tell you that we don't communicate anymore, but sure it's my choice. I would tell you how poorly he has treated his children, his wife, his animals. How he probably tells everyone I'm not loyal to him, I abandoned him and that I have him blocked. But it just isn't true. Truthfully, I stopped allowing him to break my heart. I stopped allowing him to speak to me however he pleased. I stopped feeding his ego and now I'm the issue. I stood up against his abuse. But the other side of me would also tell you how much I miss my dad. The old one, when I couldn't see all the wrong he was doing. But I would finish by telling you that life goes on and all I want is for him to heal and be happy'
@haleybreann00/TikTok

Since then, the trend largely blew up over the course of June and picked up steam at the beginning of July. Some folks choose to share silly stories and thoughts with their viewers, while others offer a level of profundity that has brought commenters to tears.

Examples of the ‘deeper level’ trend on TikTok

In her take on the “If you asked me on a deeper level” meme trend, TikToker Carrie Coy (@slpcarriecoy) shared how impossibly wonderful and heartbreaking it is to be a speech therapist for children, and that it isn’t something that is so easy to explain in a casual conversation.

@slpcarriecoy #onadeeperlevel #trend #speechtherapy #kids #toddlers #career #job #speechtherapy #worklife #travelslp #speechpathology #toddler #toddlermom #toddlertoys #latetalker #earlyintervention #preschool #toys #kids #mom #momlife #momsoftoddlers #specialneeds #differentlyabled #ilovemyjob #play #learn #autism #adhd #games #job #career #parents #teachers #preschool #toddlerlife #latetalkermon #parents #dad #autism #neurodivergent #speechandlanguage #latetalkerjourney #speech #baby #toddlerlife #toddlermom #education #play #dads #earlyinterventionslp #toys #toddlersoftiktok #teachers #toyrecs #happy #goodness #speechdelay #languagedelay #downsyndrome #asl #feelgood #preschool #autism #autismawareness #autismacceptance #autistictiktok #autismmom speechpathology #toddler #toddlermom #toddlertoys #latetalker #earlyintervention #preschool #toys #kids #mom #momlife #momsoftoddlers #specialneeds #differentlyabled #ilovemyjob #play #learn #books #articulation #apraxia #apraxiaofspeech #speechdisorder #slp #booksforkids #learn #speechdelay ♬ Inspirational – neozilla

Meanwhile, Madre de Huarache (@madredehuarache) shared her profound love for her dog, Huarache.

@madredehuarache this is why i love you guys so much for loving Huarache too 🥹🥰❤️ #fyp #bestfriend #dogmom #dogsoftiktok #trending ♬ one more light – favsoundds

Another TikToker, @aida_patricia, revealed her deeply-set love of ice cream and how it’s gotten her through many of the ups and downs in her life (although whether this is a joke is hard to tell, as this particular trend is a text-based format).

@aida_patricia Ice cream deserves this appreciation 🍦🫡 #icecream #trending #fyp ♬ Breathe Me – Sia

TikToker @gisssssele also jumped on the food theme, with her video about how much she loves seafood broil taking off with over 248k views.

@gisssssele Yes, it's that deep!😤 #seafoodboil ♬ one more light – favsoundds

Over on the BookTok side of things, author Sabrina (@sabrina_thecraftywriter) shared her innermost thoughts about the beauty of writing and just how integral it is to her life and who she is as a person.

Photo of a cat and laptop on a lap. Text overlay reads, 'If you asked me why I write...'
@sabrina_thecraftywriter/TikTok
Photo of farmland at sunrise. Text overlay reads, 'I'd say that telling stories is a part of my whole being'
@sabrina_thecraftywriter/TikTok
Selfie of a woman with curly hair and glasses. Text overlay reads, 'but if you asked me on a deeper level...'
@sabrina_thecraftywriter/TikTok
Photo of the Milky Way in the night sky. Text overlay reads, 'I would tell you that the stories I write and worlds I create give me a place where I always belong, a place where I don't feel left out or different. That writing has been my escape and retreat when my mental health demons haunt me, that it is my way of letting go and healing deep parts of my brain and soul.'
@sabrina_thecraftywriter/TikTok

