The man who shoved Brittany Broski out of frame during the ‘Apple’ dance is now a meme

Social media influencer Brittany Broski has once again been pushed into the spotlight—or rather, out of it—after a fellow concert attendee crashed the “Apple” Dance Cam at Charli XCX and Troye Sivan‘s Sweat Tour and shoved Broski out of the shot.

Who is Brittany Broski?

Broski is best known for her viral kombucha video and comedic takes on social media. After her TikTok went viral in 2019, turning her into the kombucha girl meme, she became a full-time influencer and comedian, working directly with kombucha companies and social media companies. For those who haven’t followed her career since becoming Kombucha Girl, the latest news about her “Apple” Dance cam moment may come as a surprise.

What is the “Apple” Dance Cam?

The “Apple” Dance Cam has become a feature hit at the Sweat Tour after TikToker Kelley Heyer (@kelley.heyer)’s routine to the song blew up in popularity. On the tour, a specific person or group in the audience doing the viral dance to the song gets featured with the Apple Dance Cam, something that has become highly anticipated by fans at stops along the tour.

Kelley Heyer was even featured on the Apple Dance Cam doing her routine. Her segment was interrupted by a fan who didn’t seem to realize what was going on at the moment and just wanted to do the dance routine with the NYC-based actress and dancer.

Kelley Heyer the Apple dance creator is tonight’s Apple Girl at #SweatTourNYC pic.twitter.com/hPWHFhc7au — 🤠 (@goldencompass13) September 24, 2024

Brittany Broski is pushed off-camera during the “Apple” dance

The Sweat Tour made a multi-show stop in Los Angeles, and during the second performance, Brittany Broski and a group of her friends, including fellow influencer Megan Guter.

Broski was seen wearing a black wig and dancing along to the song with her friends when a fellow concert-goer decided that he needed to be front and center in the “Apple” Dance Cam and pushed Brittany so far out of frame that, at least in the viral clip, she doesn’t reappear.

Videos of Brittany Broski being pushed off-camera during the Apple dance at #SweatTourLA Night 2 are going viral. pic.twitter.com/k8teFC20JT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 18, 2024

The “Apple” Dance Cam crasher was quickly tracked down by internet sleuths, who discovered that his name is Topher Gauk-Roger (@thegauk). He is a Senior Producer/Writer for People magazine, according to his profile on the publication’s website. Gauk-Roger has locked down all of his social media accounts after the backlash of his actions at the concert.

Reactions to Gauk-Roger shoving Brittany Broski out of frame

The video of the man pushing Brittany Broski out of the “Apple” Dance Cam rapidly went viral, with folks online rallying for the social media influencer and questioning who the man thought he was for shoving her out of the way of the cameras and taking her place.

“Omg how dare they disrespect this queen, do they know who she is,” tweeted one person.

Another was wholly unimpressed with his actions and said, “Ew get TF out of her way…….that was so rude.”

Yet another person shared their view of this being typical of men’s attitudes towards women, writing, “It doesn’t even matter that she is Brittany Broski, it’s the fact men bulldoze women because they know they can get away with it.”

Gauk-Roger becomes a meme

As with the Kelley Heyer “Apple” Dance Cam crasher, Gauk-Roger was also turned into a meme, with most folks turning it into a commentary on his laser-focused expression on the task of getting into the camera’s shot and making himself the center of attention.

