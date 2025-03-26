What is the Hotspot Bro meme? TikTok roasts the friend who always drains your Wi-Fi

The Hotspot Bro meme, also known as ‘Brooo My Hotspot’ or ‘The Bro Who Always Asks For The Hotspot,’ is a March 2025 TikTok meme trend exposing the friend who is always begging for a Wi-Fi connection—only to go on data-draining sprees.

It all began with an AI-animated skeleton screaming, “Nooo! Hotspot Broooo!” while his phone desperately searched for a signal. The meme quickly resonated, inspiring millions of views and a wave of video memes depicting AI-generated characters as the parasitic Hotspot Bro—the one who just needs to check something real quick, but somehow ends up streaming videos and downloading games.

Where did the Hotspot Bro meme come from?

The first video that originated the trend featured an AI-generated animation of a skeleton pleading with a phone in his hand. The phone screen indicates that the character has no Wi-Fi signal. The skeleton’s head is also a cell phone, showing his disappointed face.

The sound used in the video features someone screaming, “Nooo! Hotspot Broooo!” using elongated speech for emphasis. Flames burst around the skeleton, coming in and out of the frame.

Hotspot Bro TikTok Sound

A short rant follows the catchphrase — a marker of a ‘brainrot meme,’ a sort of abstract, gibberish piece of content that appears as pure nonsense to those not in on the joke. The thought, spoken in Indonesian per Google Translate, warns against sharing with Hotspot Bros. It jokes about their lack of self-awareness, going on data-heavy activity sprees.

This anomaly is often called mokondo because he doesn’t want to buy his quote of snacksin the canteen. He doesn’t run out of money. This anomaly is also very annoying because if he is given a hotspot, he immediately doesn’t know himself, such as downloading YouTube videos, watching TikTok, and downloading game data. Even though he only said hotspot to open WA, if you find this anomaly, you should run. Mimin will be scared and traumatized.

To date, the original video has amassed over 12 million views.

The Hotspot Bro meme trends on TikTok

It wasn’t long until other memes were created using AI and paired with the same sound to poke fun at Hotspot Bros. Some continued the skeleton motif, while others made images featuring other characters getting in on the fun.

In addition to these videos, there are meme videos from users sharing whether they’re a Bro Who Always Asks For The Hotspot or a bro who always turns on the hotspot.

Meme examples

