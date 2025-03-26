Advertisement
What is the Hotspot Bro meme? TikTok roasts the friend who always drains your Wi-Fi

‘Brooo my hotspot! Nooo!’

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Left: Screenshot from @dytzz88's Tiktok of an AI image of a skeleton with a Phone head holding a phone. Right: Screenshot from @frepyyyyy's Tiktok of an AI image of a crying burrito praying on a phone. Caption: Comment from @frepyyyyy 'BROOOOOOOOOOOOO HOTSPOTTTTTTTTTT #fypage #hotspot #foryou #meme #funny'.

The Hotspot Bro meme, also known as ‘Brooo My Hotspot’ or ‘The Bro Who Always Asks For The Hotspot,’ is a March 2025 TikTok meme trend exposing the friend who is always begging for a Wi-Fi connection—only to go on data-draining sprees.

It all began with an AI-animated skeleton screaming, “Nooo! Hotspot Broooo!” while his phone desperately searched for a signal. The meme quickly resonated, inspiring millions of views and a wave of video memes depicting AI-generated characters as the parasitic Hotspot Bro—the one who just needs to check something real quick, but somehow ends up streaming videos and downloading games.

Meme basics:

  • Peak Popularity: March 2025
  • Meme Creator: @dytzz88/TikTok
  • Meme Type: TikTok Trend, Catchphrase, Brain rot
  • First Appearance: March 8, 2025
  • Origin Source: TikTok
hotspot bro google trends
Google Trends

Where did the Hotspot Bro meme come from?

The first video that originated the trend featured an AI-generated animation of a skeleton pleading with a phone in his hand. The phone screen indicates that the character has no Wi-Fi signal. The skeleton’s head is also a cell phone, showing his disappointed face.

hotspot bro original
@dytzz88/TikTok
The sound used in the video features someone screaming, “Nooo! Hotspot Broooo!” using elongated speech for emphasis. Flames burst around the skeleton, coming in and out of the frame.

@dytzz88 Anomali Hotspot 🤓😰😰 #hotspot #mokondo #wifi #anomali ♬ suara asli – 😹 (Human)

Hotspot Bro TikTok Sound

A short rant follows the catchphrase — a marker of a ‘brainrot meme,’ a sort of abstract, gibberish piece of content that appears as pure nonsense to those not in on the joke. The thought, spoken in Indonesian per Google Translate, warns against sharing with Hotspot Bros. It jokes about their lack of self-awareness, going on data-heavy activity sprees.

This anomaly is often called mokondo because he doesn’t want to buy his quote of snacksin the canteen. He doesn’t run out of money. This anomaly is also very annoying because if he is given a hotspot, he immediately doesn’t know himself, such as downloading YouTube videos, watching TikTok, and downloading game data. Even though he only said hotspot to open WA, if you find this anomaly, you should run. Mimin will be scared and traumatized.

To date, the original video has amassed over 12 million views.

It wasn’t long until other memes were created using AI and paired with the same sound to poke fun at Hotspot Bros. Some continued the skeleton motif, while others made images featuring other characters getting in on the fun.

that one mf who always wants hotspot
@shrekonfleek47/ TikTok
gollum that one bro who always needs hotspot
@ra25mzi/ TikTok
burrito hot spot bro
@aironic.fun/ TikTok

In addition to these videos, there are meme videos from users sharing whether they’re a Bro Who Always Asks For The Hotspot or a bro who always turns on the hotspot.

girl talking about hotspot bros
@jessicaxspecter/ TikTok
pov: that one friend who always wants hotspot
@obada.og7/ TikTok

Meme examples

my friend when i switch off the hotspot for 2 seconds
@soyhappyvlogs/ TikTok
crying hot dog hotspot bro
@aironic.fun/ TikTok
when you finally turn on hotspot for bro
@uzpisomokse/ TikTok
hotspot bro tree ai
@sligger_nclave/ TikTok
that bro that always wants hotspot taco meme
@just_meluis.2/ TikTok
hipp hotspot bro
@clock_ticking_bbc1/ TikTok
when i say nooo my hotspot but they don't get the reference so i just sound insane
@spoopuh/ TikTok
burger wifi hotspot
@l1ghtadmiral/ TikTok
bro when i say no hotspot
@soyhappyvlogs/ TikTok
me when bro finally turns on hotspot
@ticklethatpickle3/ TikTok
cucumber crying hotspot bro
@averagepickleenjoyer1/ TikTok

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
